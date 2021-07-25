A former governor of Bayelsa State and senator representing West Senatorial district of the state in the National Assembly, Chief Seriake Dickson has replied his counterpart, Senator Eremienyon Degi from East Senatorial district over allegation of involvement in incitement of violence in Niger Delta region over three per cent allocation to producing communities in the PIB.

Senator Dickson said though he did not launch a personal attack and refused to be blackmailed by anyone, Senator Degi should live above his past political pains incurred during political development of the state and focus on making productive contributions to development of his communities, state and indeed the Niger Delta.

In the statement made available to LEADERSHIP Sunday via electronic mail, he said despite the fact that he was shocked that Senator Eremienyon Degi, his counterpart from Bayelsa East wrongfully accused him of inciting violence in the Niger Delta over the three per cent allocation to producing communities in the PIB, he redirected the questions on how the percentage provided for the region to minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva.

He relayed how most senators even from the North, pledged to support the minimum of five per cent as a result of these interactions.

He explained further that on the morning of the vote, the Senate leadership permitted minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, and GMD of NNPC to highlight technical aspects of the bill, which in retrospect proved inimical to South South’s quest for five per cent as presentation by ministerial team clearly and strongly stated that anything other than 2.5 per cent was going to drive away investors from oil industry.”