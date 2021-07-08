The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) has asserted that the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) will inevitably bring about full deregulation of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in the country.

The association also challenged the federal government to create an environment that would make investors in the oil and gas industry to thrive.

Contributing to a panel discussion in Abuja yesterday at the on-going Nigeria Oil and Gas conference, MOMAN chairman, Mr Adetunji Oyebanji, said Nigeria and investors would benefit more if regulatory laws for the industry were followed judiciously.

Oyebanji said the PIB recently passed by the Senate and the House of Representatives, was needed to liberalise the downstream sector, especially the PMS and put an end to fuel subsidy.

“The PIB when signed into law by the president will prescribe an open market for pricing of petroleum products.

“It will increase investment in the sector and improve our domestic refining capacity, especially with the coming on stream of the Dangote Refinery and the rehabilitation of the nation’s refineries.

“So, the enabling environment is gradually being created, to enable us move to full deregulation of the downstream sector in the not too distant future,” he said.

Oyebanji further said that efforts by the federal government to remove subsidy on petrol had been met with stiff resistance from the organised labour and the civil society organisations.

He said, “the argument has always been that Nigeria needs to improve its refining capacity before subsidy on petrol is abolished and with investments coming from the passage of the PIB, this will become possible.”

According to him, the landing cost of petrol at the moment was about N210 while the product is being dispensed to Nigerians at N162 to N165.

He said the huge amounts being used in subsidising petrol could be channelled to other critical sectors of the economy which would be of more benefit to Nigerians.

“We believe that a fully deregulated market will increase efficiency, competition and attract more investments to the sector,” Oyebanji added.

“We need to come to the realisation that investment capital is not meant for any particular country; it is where people can bring in their money and where there are clear defined laws that matter.

“It is where there are no policy flip-flops; where for three years you ask people to invest significantly in refining or any other areas of the value chain, and two years later you change the laws that will make that person end up with a negative position.

“I also think we need to look at the whole concept and philosophy of deregulation.

“Deregulation needs to be an enabler for business growth and investments; not a policeman per se where idea is how to shut down or close what has been.

“It should be something that should call for collaboration between investors and regulators, for more investors to come in.

“We are celebrating NLNG Train 7 when some countries are on Train 14 for instance; we need to put more energy into bringing more investments into areas like that as it is the key to drive the energy self-sufficiency,’’ Oyebanji said.

He said that the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) would create the enabling environment for full deregulation to take place.

He noted that Nigeria was currently in limbo because varying pronouncements had been made by top officials on deregulating the industry.

Oyebanji also noted that while government no longer fixed the price of certain petroleum products there was still a hurdle to be cleared in gasoline trade.

“Gasoline is neither here nor there; today the landing cost is around N220 per litre, but it’s being sold around N163 per litre.

“It is clear that the desire of government is that we should be deregulated completely and have market forces set prices. However, over the years a lot of resistance has come to play, so, we are somehow stuck in the middle.

“But we hope that the PIB when assented to by the president will prescribe an open market for pricing of petroleum products. That will be a significant step in the right direction.

he added.