All hell was let loose at the public hearing on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) of the House of Representatives as representatives from oil-producing communities in the Niger Delta region engage in a free-for-all.

Some traditional chiefs fully kitted in their regalia and some youth leaders were engaged in a physical brawl and shouting match over who to represent the region to ventilate the views of host communities at the public hearing.

Pandemonium broke out at meeting room 028, venue of the public hearing, when the chairman of the ad-hoc committee on PIB, Hon Mohammed Tahir Monguno called the host communities to make their presentation.

It took the efforts of sergeant-at-arms and security officers to bring the situation under control as lawmakers and other participants scampered for safety and the meeting was abruptly adjourned.

The lawmakers, however, reconvened about an hour after.

Shortly after the encounter, a coalition of some civil society organisations and representatives of oil-producing host communities from the Niger Delta, while briefing journalists, picked holes on certain provisions of the 2020 PIB currently being considered by the National Assembly.

The representatives also faulted the handling of the just concluded public hearing on the Bill and lamented they were deliberately excluded from making their position known.

The group, led by Mr Prince Edegbuo of the Social Action said there were major flaws in the draft PIB, saying that the PIB would promote environmental impunity in the oil industry and exacerbate social dislocation in the oil-bearing communities in the Niger Delta.

The group faulted the suggestion that the host community advisory

committee as proposed will take responsibility for first-line

protection of facilities and ensure that petroleum operations are

uninterrupted by members of their community failing which benefits

from the trust to the host community shall be disallowed.