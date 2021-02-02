By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah,

The people of Idjerhe kingdom in Ethiope West council area of Delta State, have called for the removal of sections of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) which gives powers to oil companies to appoint a trust, management committee and related powers.

In a memorandum dated January 14 and presented to the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee on PIB 2020, the Idjerhe Traditional Council said sections 234 to 257 do not reflect the developments aspirations of host communities.

The statement, which was signed by the Ovie of Idjerhe kingdom, HRM King Monday Whiskey, and Community Development Committee chairmen, Monday Obire, Ovokpororaye Ogaga, DSP Idabor Napoleon (Rtd) and Omabene Retainer, the kingdom, said the PIB does not address the concerns of the host communities.

It stated that the provisions are one-sided and to the disadvantage of the oil communities, giving the “sole power” on oil companies to set up a community development trust, a board of trustees and management committee of the Trust.

“It is our opinion that the powers given to the oil companies by the PIB are too much to the disadvantage of the oil producing communities. This is not healthy and does not promote harmonious relationship between oil companies and host communities

“The Idjerhe Kingdom strongly feel that since the PIB has made provisions for the development of host communities, such development should not be restricted to only provision of funds for infrastructural development, but also man-power development including employment of indigenes of host communities which we consider as a key factor responsible for the restiveness in the Niger Delta region,” the statement said.

Noting that Idjerhe Kingdom operates on a Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMOU) with Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, it stressed that the oil company has no business determining who becomes member of the Community Development Committee (CDC).

“One of our peculiar challenge as a Kingdom is that we are not involved in any way in the management of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc in the area of engagement of indigenes of the community as direct staff,” the statement pointed out.

The statement further recommended thus: “That the provisions which empower the oil companies to set up and appoint a trust, management committee and related powers be removed from the Act.

“We are also against the idea of adopting a uniform administrative structure for all the oil producing communities in Nigeria. The different oil producing communities have their peculiarities. Therefore, the administrative structures to manage the funds should be left for the communities to determine.

“The Idjerhe Kingdom also want the PIB to make a specific provision compelling oil companies to employ indigenes of host communities as antidote to address the problem of youth restiveness in the Niger Delta region”, it said.