By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO,

The National Assembly in its efforts to break the record of achieving a safe regulatory framework for operators in the Oil and Gas sector, promised to pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) in the first quarter of 2021. ADEBIYI ADEDAPO reports.

Despite vested interests, Nigeria has been working to improve transparency and accountability in the oil

sector.

The country has traditionally been unable to significantly translate its oil wealth into sufficient national development. Experts blame this unfortunate situation on many reasons, including insufficient

governance, weak sector regulation, and inefficiencies in oil operations.

These have resulted in declining investment and returns in the industry, owing to the uncertain investment climate, incessant fuel shortage, and insecurity. In a bid to save the sector, the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) was developed.

The bill has since under- gone numerous revisions and debates, and met with a complex set of obstacles over the years. In 2015, the Buhari administration proposed passing the PIB in various segments, forming four separate bills, however, the president withheld assent on the bills after they were passed by the 8th Assembly.

But the 9th Assembly, haven received the executive bill in September 2020, in its very first major assignment in the year 2021 organised a two day public hearing petroleum industry bill. The bill, among other things, seeks to scrap the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF) and Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA). It proposed the creation of a new agency to be called Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority (NMDRA) as a replacement.

It is also seeking to establish another agency, the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission which will be responsible for technical and commercial regulations in the upstream petroleum operations.

The bill also proposes that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) should be incorporated as a commercial entity under the Companies and Allied Matters Act by the Minister of petroleum and renamed Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC).

In the House of Representatives, chairman of the Ad Hoc Committee on PIB, Hon Tahir Monguno, in his remarks at the public hearing noted that the industry was not being run in a way that allowed Nigeria to reap its due benefits, hence the need to put a legal framework like the PIB in place.

“The bill aims to effectively regulate the industry while ensuring that proper business environment remains economically attractive for current as well as future investors. Its passage will bring the Nigerian petroleum industry at par with international standards in function and effect, and this will undoubtedly stimulate the national economic recovery.”

This opened the floor for relevant stakeholders to ex-press their views. While the major oil industry players expressed their optimism that the proposed law that would encourage investment and open up the sector to competition, the oil-producing communities are concerned about the percentage of their revenues from hosting upstream activities in their localities, which they expected should be four times higher than the 2.5 per cent operating expenditure stated in the bill.

During two days of public hearing, the Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (Hostcon) demanded that this figure should be 10 per cent in order to compensate for the negative impact of upstream activities.

However, the minister of state for petroleum, Timipre Sylva opposed the demand, arguing the proposed 2.5 per cent provision in the PIB is reasonable. On the other hand, environmental activists want the authorities to address the degradation caused by oil activities and possibly compensate losses suffered by the communities affected as well as raise their stakes to become a part of the lucrative enterprise. Other stakeholders also gave their stance on the provision of the bill to promote or protect their interests. Oil Producing Trade Section (OPTS) and other stakeholders expressed concern over some clauses in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) that are not favourable for competitiveness and investments.

The OPTS is a group comprising of 30 indigenous and international players in the Nigerian oil industry responsible for about 90 per cent of the total oil and gas production in Nigeria.

As the committee wraps up on its assignment and presents its report before the plenary, Nigerians, particularly stakeholders in the industry are optimistic that issues that may come up in the cause of the legislation will be addressed, since the National Assembly has considered an early period of April 2021 to pass the bill. This reinforces hope that a new set of regulatory laws will be available to guide the industry before the current regime of President Muhammadu Buhari elapses