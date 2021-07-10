The controversy surrounding the proposed equity stake for host communities by the National Assembly in the recently passed Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) has taken a deeper crisis dimension as interest social cultural groups in the southern and northern part of the country yesterday disagreed over the percentage allotted by the lawmakers.

While the groups from the South are insisting that three per cent as passed by the Senate was in order, those from the North said the five per cent passed by the House of Representatives was okay, if not unnecessary.

The Senate had last week Thursday passed the PIB after considering the report of the Senate Joint Committee on Downstream Petroleum Sector; Petroleum Resources (Upstream); and Gas.

The bill was presented by the late President Umar Yar’Adua to the sixth National Assembly but the lawmakers failed to pass the bill.

In passing the bill, the Senate approved three per cent ($502.8million) share for the host communities from the annual operating expenditure of oil firms to be contributed into the host community development trust fund.

While the House of Representative had retained the five per cent operating expenditure of oil firms for host communities proposed by the joint committee, the Senate slashed it to three per cent.

The governors of the southern states on Monday rejected the proposed three per cent share to host communities in the PIB.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Weekend, social cultural groups from the South and the North expressed divergent views over the proposed equity stake for host communities.

Traditional Rulers of Oil Mineral Producing Communities of Nigeria (TROMPCON) maintained that the people of the Niger Delta region will only accept 5 per cent as approved by the House of Representatives.

The monarchs from the region noted that the three per cent share to host communities cannot atone for several decades of marginalization, deprivation and environmental damages that the people have suffered.

Chairman of TROMPCON in Rivers State, King Samuel Amaechi, who spoke in Port Harcourt, called for the upward review of the percentage in order to assuage the plight of the people of the region.

Amaechi who is the traditional ruler of Igbo Kingdom in Etche local government area of Rivers State said, “The three per cent cannot atone for several decades of marginalisation, deprivation and environmental damages suffered by host communities. Traditional rulers of oil producing communities in the Niger Delta will not accept anything less than 5 per cent as proposed by the House of Representatives in the bill.

“We appeal for upward review of the bill to assuage the plight of all host communities. We also reject the provision of 30 per cent for frontier states and appeal to the federal government to do the needful to avoid crisis in Niger Delta communities.”

Also speaking on the matter, leader of the Ogoni Peoples Assembly (OPA), Reverend Probel Williams, asked President Muhammadu Buhari not to assent to the (PIB) until issues concerning host communities and ending gas flaring were addressed.

Williams also called on Buhari to reject the allocation of 30 per cent profit of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to the exploration of oil in frontier basins.

He said it was an insult to allocate a paltry 3 per cent to host communities and 30 per cent of equity stake to oil exploration in frontier basins.

The OPA leader said, “Our attention has also been drawn to the news on the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) after 20 long years of playing politics with it at the National Assembly. We consider it an insult to allocate a paltry three per cent to host communities and 30 per cent of the profit for oil exploration to frontier basins.

“The three per cent becomes more embarrassing when we remember the total loss of livelihoods of our people in the Niger Delta, while individuals and communities in Zamfara State are going home with 100 per cent of gold mined on their land.

“We call on the President Muhammadu Buhari to refuse to assent to the bill as soon as it is forwarded to his office until issues concerning host communities and ending gas flaring are properly addressed. We want to see an achievable roadmap to ending gas flaring in Nigeria by 2030.”

Also, the Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSCON), Akwa Ibom State chapter, rejected the proposed three per cent allotted in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

The state chairman of HOSCON, Comrade Erastus Afia, who made the organization’s position known yesterday while speaking with LEADERSHIP Weekend at Upenekang, Ibeno local government area of the state said the host communities were not largely favoured in the new bill.

He called on members of the National Assembly to revisit the bill to accommodate the people whose lives have been affected by the unwholesome activities of oil exploration in the areas over the years.

Similarly, youths of the oil-producing communities in the state described the percentage earmarked for host communities as “insulting and paltry”, even as they hinted at plans to stage a peaceful demonstration to register their grievance.

Chairman of Ibeno Youth Presidents Forum, Kingsley Asuquo, said the three per cent given to host communities was not commensurate with the hazards faced by natives of oil-bearing communities.

Asuquo said that it was preposterous for the National Assembly to take such a stand after over 10 years.

‘’I want on behalf of Ibeno youths and people of oil-producing communities to reject the three per cent given to us.

‘’We expected that they would have given us even more than the 10 per cent we requested for considering the pains and sacrifices we have been incurred to make Nigeria an oil producing nation’’

On its part, the Yoruba socio- political group, Afenifere, said it is totally in support of the Southern governors on the proposed equity stake for host communities in the PIB passed last week.

In a chat with LEADERSHIP Weekend, the acting leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, said, “We support the position of the Southern governors on the Petroleum Industry Bill 100 per cent. I will say that the five per cent recommended for the host communities by the Southern Governors is even small; they should increase it.

“My view is that all these palliatives are also cheating, under a federal system of government, what should be adopted should be derivation. Whatever resources any state has should be controlled by the state and the state should pay a percentage to the federal government. Why should my property be doled out to me? It is unfair.

“God says who owns the land owns what is on top of the land and the resources under it. Under the circumstances we found ourselves now, this is why some people are clamouring for secession. They keep emphasising they want to get out of Nigeria.

‘’If they are not part of Nigeria, will you force them and take their property from them? That is the thing because the British amalgamated us and because we are joined together you will now get a lion share of my own property.

“When you are in a club and you are not deriving any advantage, you get out. If you are not having any advantage in a club, you should know how to get out. When you are being cheated you won’t remain there; it is just natural.”

Another chieftain of Afenifere Senator Femi Okurounmu, in an interview with LEADERSHIP Weekend said, “I support the position of the Southern governors rejecting thre3e per cent recommended for communities where there is oil and support five per cent proposed by the House of Representatives. I will even prefer that the revenue for the host communities should be increased to 10 per cent. They should increase it by as much as 10 percent.

‘’The 30 percent recommended in the Bill for the frontier areas is ridiculous. It is ridiculous; all these frontier areas are all in the North and the likelihood of finding oil there is very low. They are just finding a way of siphoning the money in the South to the North.

‘’I don’t support the 30 per cent share of profit for the frontier areas. I don’t agree with it at all; it is cheating.

In the same vein, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) noted that they are in support of the resolutions of Southern governors, saying they reject the recently passed Petroleum Industry Bill, describing its provisions as simply provocative.

The publicity secretary of PANDEF, Ken Robinson, said, “We have made our statement clear; we support the position of the Southern governors; that is the position of the people of Niger Delta. We are not even accepting the five per cent; we are saying the three per cent and the five per cent are provocative. During the public hearing on the Petroleum Industry Bill, people from the Niger Delta and host Communities in particular, we made submissions that we needed 10 per cent equity participation. We are tired of being treated as objects of pity with the so-called social responsibility where the oil companies feel as if they are doing the host communities a favour and that is what the whole idea of the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) included in the PIB represents. It is still the same attitude as if they are doing us a favour.

“The three percent and five percent is not enough; these industries operate on our land in our backyard, our people suffer the consequences of the industries. Our environment has been degraded, livelihood has been decimated and we are not benefiting from the industries.”

Also, the apex Igbo social-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday described the insistence by southern governors that 10 per cent of stakes in oil profits should be approved for host communities instead of the three and five percent recent approved in PIB as a welcome development.

Spokesman of the highest Igbo social cultural group in the country, Alex Ogbonnia, made the position of Ohanaeze known in an exclusive interview with Leadership WEEKEND in Enugu.

He appealed to our northern patriots and the federal government to accept and accommodate the 10 per cent requested, insisting that per cent per cent was inequitable.

Ogbonnia pointed out that considering the damages that the host communities are encountering occasioned by oil exploration in their land and waters, the 10 per cent was not a big request.

“You don’t rob Peter to pay Paul. Selective justice is injustice itself. That bill is like robbing Peter to pay Paul. There are contentious issues. It is another way of shortchanging the resource capacity of the south.

“When somebody is up there harvesting what he did not produce at the expense of the resource base of host communities is relative to deprivation. So the position of the southern governors is a welcome development. I’m urging our people from the North and the government to understand and accommodate the 10 per cent requested by the South for equity and fairness.”

Similarly, Urhoobo Progressive Union (UPU) said the bill as passed by the Senate is a continuation of decades of injustice to the People of the Niger Delta.

The union argued that this is why peace has eluded the region for decades due to the oppression and suppression of the people through the unjust exploitation of the wealth of the region with little or nothing to show for it.

Chief Joe Omene, president-general (UPU) said. “By all intents and purposes, this bill denies the people of Niger-Delta a commensurate entitlement of the resources in their lands, while handing out generous benefit for everyone in the value chain other than the owners of the resources, in particular, increasing profits of IOC investors and other people outside the communities that own the resources and suffer the most from the devastating environmental consequences oil exploration activities.

“It is a betrayal of lofty dreams after decades of legislative macabre dance and relentless conspiracies. A paltry three per cent is what northern lawmakers felt should be for the owners and host oil communities, a culmination of a game of wits between southern legislators who wanted justice for our people versus northern lawmakers who connived with International Oil Companies (IOCs) and their principals to ensure those host communities must not be given the an unacceptable five per cent they initially offered.

“Even this unacceptable three per cent is also redefined to include any pipeline bearing communities such as those areas in the north where oil pipelines pass through to convey petroleum products entitled to the same three per cent that oil-bearing communities from where oil is drilled will be entitled.”

Also, Isoko Monitoring Group (IMG) accused the 9th Assembly of choosing politics above justice and fairness in its passage of the PIB.

The group, in a statement by Dr Kingsley Oroh, picked holes in some of the provisions of the bill, describing it as totally negating the welfare and sincere agitations of the host communities.

It rejected the bill passed, maintaining that the host communities in the Niger Delta are rich naturally and look poor in reality.

It said that by passing the bill without accommodating the sincere agitation of the host communities, “the National Assembly killed the much expected gains of the PIB and upheld the exploitation, enslavement and oppressive tendencies of the federal government and international oil companies which have left host communities barren and bereft of development.”

The Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC) equally said the ceding of only three per cent equity shareholding to the oil and gas producing communities is unacceptable and urged all stakeholders in the region to rise up and insist that the 10 per cent demand be implemented.

NDYC, in a statement jointly signed by its national coordinator, Engr. Jator Abido and the director for international affairs, Comr Collins Ufuoma Achakpekri, noted that while the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill was a welcome development, the allocation of only three per cent profit from oil companies to host communities was grossly inadequate and needs to be reviewed upwardly.

Also, the League of Professionals for Strategic Advocacy (LPSA) accused the federal government of using PIB to set up a slush fund for illegal siphoning of Nigeria’s commonwealth into private pockets.

Reacting to the content of the PIB, LPSA, in statement signed by Prince Obaro Unuafe, convener; Pius Mordi, chairman and Fred Akpewe, the secretary, said legislation on the utilisation of 30 percent of annual profit of the state oil company for exploration in the Chad Basin and other frontier basins amounts to setting up a slush fund.

It rejected the three per cent stake approved by the Senate for the Host Community Trust Development Fund, describing it as an aberration.

But the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) said it was fully in support of the provisions made by the National Assembly in the bill passed last week.

ACF, through its national publicity secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, argued that the three per cent approved by the Senate was okay, especially when it is considered that the host communities, through the 13 per cent derivation given to oil-producing states, are given more of the equity stake.

He said, “We support the provisions made by the National Assembly in the bill to be made available to the host communities. We are convinced that this provision is okay, especially considering the fact that the oil bearing states are given 13 per cent. Giving them additional funds will amount to double payment. We do not support it”.

Also, the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) said even though it does not have a thorough knowledge or details of PIB where 3 per cent and 5 percent allocations of stakes in oil profits were approved for host communities as against the 10 per centr they requested as well as the approved of 30 percent of stakes for frontier states for oil exploration, it is of the view that allocating percentage was not an issue

Publicity secretary of the forum, Dr Isuwa Dogo, told LEADERSHIP Weekend that the main issue was corruption that has eaten deep in the minds of Nigerian leaders.

He said, “However I want to say that I cannot make an isolated statement in respect of the Bill without knowing how much is allocated to NDDC and what is allocated to the ministry of Niger Delta and all other agencies that are supposed to develop the Niger Delta. So if I start making comment on the 3 or 5 per cent allocation or whatever, that would be abstract because this has to be discussed with all other processes that are used by the government to development the Aarea.

“We need to also know how much goes to the Niger Delta states in the first place, because these are all issues that should be taken into cognizance and not just one issue. What I mean is that the Niger Delta is not developing because of the small percentage allocated to the area; it is because of the crookedness and corruption of the Nigerian leaders.

“Even if you allocate 20 per cent to them it will not make any difference as long as the leadership does not change. So as far as I am concerned it is not just the Niger Delta; it is across the country; it is bad leadership that is making us not to develop, otherwise NDDC alone has what it takes to develop the Niger Delta”.