By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO

The House of Representatives yesterday passed for a second reading the new Petroleum Industrial Bill (PIB), which was transmitted to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari in September.

The bill is the centre piece of the federal government’s efforts to reform the country’s oil and gas industry and provide clarity on its fiscal regime and it is the oldest bill in the National Assembly. The Senate plenary sessions were suspended straight after the bill passed its second reading on 20th October.

While leading debate on the general principles of the bill, House leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, urged his colleagues to support the proposed legislation.

“Permit me to take the house down memory lane. This was a bill that began in the 6th assembly. Unfortunately, this bill has not been able to see the light of day. Whatever controversies surrounding the bill, the bill is now before us. It is my hope that members will look at this bill, and ensure it’s passed,” Doguwa stated.

Also, the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, in his contribution said the bill is long overdue.

According to Elumelu, ”I rise to support that this PIB, the bill is long overdue. The essence is to remove some uncertainties. The essence is to institutionalise the ease of doing business. If passed, the bill will institutionalise good governance and ease of doing business. It will attract investors if passed fast. Our four refineries are bad.

That’s why we import from Niger when we are supposed to be giving to Niger. We should be giving Niger and not us importing from Niger. We need to pass this PIB as soon as possible.”

The bill entitled, ‘’A Bill For An Act To Provide Legal, Governance, Regulatory And Fiscal Framework For The Nigerian Petroleum Industry, The Development Of Host Community And For Related Matters, (HB.1061)’’, is proposing the establishment of Nigerian Upstream

Regulatory Commission to be responsible for the technical and commercial regulation of upstream petroleum operations.

The bill specifically seeks the commercialisation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to become Nigerian National Petroleum Company to be incorporated under the Companies and Allied Matters Act by the Minister of Petroleum.

It further seeks to scrap the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF) and Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) and replace them with a new agency to be known as Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority (NMDRA), which shall be responsible for the

technical and commercial regulation of midstream and upstream petroleum operations in the industry.