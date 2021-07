By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

The House of Representatives has promised to ensure that the plights of host communities are adequately addressed in the Petroleum Industry Bill being considered by the National Assembly.

Specifically, the House pledged to address all the petitions sent by the various oil communities in the Niger Delta before making the legislation.

Chairman, House Committee on Host Communities, Dumnamene Dekor (Rivers – PDP) stated these while briefing journalists on the position of his committee to ensure peace in the oil-producing Niger-Delta.

Dekor also appealed to Niger Delta Avengers not to resume attacks on oil installations, noting that the House would deploy all members from host communities to engage their constituents on better ways to ensuring the wellbeing of inhabitants of the region.

“I think the Avengers gave an ultimatum and I would urge them by way of an appeal that the peace we are enjoying in the Niger Delta today, we can improve on it. Whatever the grievances are should be brought for reconciliation because part of what we are doing is to make sure that these issues do not come up and by the grace of God, we would do everything humanly possible to make sure that there is a resolution.

“As somebody who comes from the Niger Delta, sometimes you may be challenged because I understand those threats were given a day or two after some leaders were with Mr. president. We would find out exactly what it is and I can tell you that because the committee has members from virtually all the crude oil producing states, in fact, all the oil producing states, and in most cases communities.

“So, we would leverage on that and make sure that it does not happen, but I call on them, let us uphold the peace that we have for now and let all issues be laid on the table so that they can be resolved. I believe that with this committee and with the PIB coming up, some of those problems would be resolved”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dekor, however, appealed for the patience and understanding of the people of the region in particular and Nigerians at large on the passage of the bill into law, assuring that the bill would bring positive returns to all the stakeholders.

“I also want to use this opportunity to call on Nigerians to be patient with parliament. You know, in the process of lawmaking, a whole of things are put into consideration. It is agreed from what the leadership of the House has said this bill would soon be passed and we hope and pray that when it is passed, Mr President would assent to it and it comes into operation. That way, the challenges of those communities would be reduced, the challenges of the companies themselves would also be reduced. And government earnings from oil would also increase which means that there will be more money at the disposal of the government for the development in the country.

“Principally, prior to this time, you see all kinds of petitions. Today I am aware that the gate of AGIP in Port Harcourt was blocked for certain demands by those in the community. You also see all kinds of such activities all over the Niger Delta. We have received several petitions. We are studying them. Our consultants are looking at them to ensure that we bring the parties together and resolve the issues in such a way and manner that the country itself and those who live within that part of the country would have a better life. One thing, this committee assures Nigerians and assures this House is that we would do our job in a way that would bring glory to Nigerians.

“For me, as chairman of this committee, I must make it clear that I am Ogoni man from Rivers State and I am sure you are aware the Ogonis have been raped severally. The Ogonis are in fact, we are symbol of neglect, symbol of whatever you want to talk about in the industry and so I don’t think we would want that to happen to any other part of the country. You are aware of the frontier issues.”

Dekor was however furious with most of the oil companies operating in the Niger Delta, warning them against abdicating their social responsibilities to their host communities.

He said: “Let me make it very clear, a lot of the companies are trying to be elusive. When invitations are extended to them, some of them are trying to avoid appearance. We would stop at nothing. We would use every legislative instrument at our disposal to compel any such company and erring companies in fact to appear before Nigerians because the House is the House of Nigerians and they are accountable to the people of Nigeria.

“So I use this opportunity to call on them to make hay while the sun is shining so that before we get to the next stage because we are going to do some investigations also which will also come as a result of the interactions we have already had with some of them. You see some companies would tell you that they have done CSR for maybe about 10 companies and they would tell you it is 60 million. You know it is unfair. It is quite unfair. Nobody is saying it must be this or let us do whatever we are doing, you know, with some degree of fairness.

“Looking at other areas where our mandate also covers, we will ensure that we cover all the grounds. You are also aware that the host communities fund that is proposed in the PIB is also within our mandate and so to that extent, I thank all of us for all the support that you have given to the committee and hope that we would have a very unique and wonderful relationship through the life of this House and I assure us that Nigerians particularly those in the Niger Delta would be better. Nigerians all over the country would be better because when we can ensure that there is peace in the areas of operation in the Niger Delta, then it means that more funds would be available to the Nigerian state,” the chairman said.