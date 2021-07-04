The deputy chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Procurement, Hon Kingsley Uju, has assured that the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) would address the concerns of oil-producing areas communities.

He also said people of the Niger Delta region would be glad if oil is discovered in commercial quantities in other parts of the country.

“We will be happy if oil is discovered and explored in other parts of Nigeria. Whatever it is we are enjoying, we also want other people to enjoy and they will also have firsthand experience of what happens in oil-producing areas,” he said.

Uju spoke with journalists at the weekend in Abuja while speaking on the benefits of the bill.

The lawmaker noted that with the five percent equity approved for host communities in the bill, some of the development challenges in the oil-producing communities would be addressed to a large extent.

He said: “Section 240 is talking about the host communities and these host communities today are singing the music of joy because we have given impetus and powers and provided enabling environment for you to participate in your resources.

“What this means is that five per cent of operational cost by oil companies has been exclusively reserved for the host communities and by host communities.

“The five per cent will no longer be sent in proxy. These monies would be sent directly to a fund that would be established by the same host communities and which will be managed by the same host communities.

“So, we would not have a situation where the host communities would say that they did not get their due share from oil exploration.

“So this fund would be sent to the host communities, deductible from the source. What it means is that you do not need to go begging for the money to be released to you.”