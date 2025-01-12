Fifty-nine children intercepted by the police on suspicion of trafficking have been returned to Kano State, following the intervention of Senator Kawu Sumaila.

The children, all from Sumaila Local Government Area were handed over to the Kano State Ministry of Women Affairs, Children, and Disabled at an official ceremony.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Muttaka Iliyasu Yakasai, received the children on behalf of the Commissioner, Hajiya Amina Abdullahi.

LEADERSHIP reports that the children, aged between four and 12 were intercepted on January 6 by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command while traveling in a 15-seater bus along the Abuja-Kano route.

The police had initially classified the case as suspected child trafficking due to the absence of proper documentation and parental consent.

Speaking at the handover event, Chairman of Sumaila Local Government, Faruk Sumaila commended Senator Sumaila for ensuring the children’s safe return.

He acknowledged that the children were sent to Abuja in pursuit of Islamic education but emphasised the risks involved in such movements.

“This administration will no longer tolerate the practice of sending young children far away for education. We must prioritise their safety by keeping such pursuits within family care,” Abdu said.

The Kano State Ministry of Women Affairs pledged to work with stakeholders to ensure the welfare of the children.