Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday re-arraigned a British national, James Nolan, before Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja.

The EFCC re-arraigned Nolan alongside two others on an amended 32-count charge bordering on money laundering.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while the two companies; Goidel Resources Limited, a Designated Non-Financial Institution (DNFI), and ICIL Limited are 1st and 2nd defendants, Nolan is the 3rd defendant in the case.

He was re-arraigned for his involvement in the controversial contract awarded to Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID).

The re-arraignment followed the transfer of the former trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, to the Warri division of the court early in the year.

When the matter was called, counsel to the EFCC, Ekele Iheanacho, informed the court that he had a 32-count charge filed before the court on November 20, 2019, and applied that the charges be read to the defendants for their plea to be taken.

Nolan, who is a director in 1st and 2nd defendants and who previously took plea on behalf of these companies when the matter was before Justice Abang, however, declined to take plea on behalf of the firms.

Nolan’s lawyer, Michael Ajara, also informed the court that he was not representing the 1st and 2nd defendants at the proceeding. (NAN)