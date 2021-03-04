By INNOCENT ODOH, Abuja

The executive secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) Rev Yakubu Pam has commended Air Peace Airlines for its efficient service as the airline explores ways to partner with the commission for this year’s pilgrimage exercise.

A statement issued by the head of the media section of the commission, Celestine Oguguo, said the NCPC boss made the commendation in his office in Abuja, while receiving in audience the chief executive officer of Air Peace Airlines, Mr Allen Onyema.

According to him,” Air Peace Airlines remain one of the most efficient private airlines in Nigeria.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The NCPC boss affirmed that pilgrimage is about the airlift of pilgrims to the Holy Land. Therefore, he stressed that air carriers are critical stakeholders in pilgrimage operations.

He thanked Mr Onyema for his desire to partner with the commission, saying “We are happy to partner with you in the airlift of Nigerian pilgrims to the Holy Land”.

He commended Onyema for his compassion and service to humanity, describing him as a man of peace who had done “fantastically well in peace building”.

The NCPC boss intimated his guest that the commission’s pilgrimage programmes include Easter pilgrimage and general pilgrimage exercise to Israel, Greece and Rome. He thanked Mr Onyema for his peace building initiatives across Nigeria.

Rev Pam hinted that the commission would be organising a Christian

Leaders Peace Summit in Enugu on 12th March, 2021 for the South East.

He re-affirmed that he would not stop talking about peace because that

is what Nigeria needs now.

Earlier, Mr Onyema commended the NCPC boss for his track record of

excellence over the years, describing him as a role model for the

youth, and embodiment of true nationalism.

Mr Onyema explained that the Israeli government is working on having the Air

Peace Airlines have direct flight to Israel.

He further expressed his unalloyed support for Christian pilgrimage.

According to him,” I support pilgrimage; it brings you closer to God”.

He added, “Pilgrimage is something we support, we are going to make it

easy”.

He called on the youths to embrace peace and celebrate those things

that bring us together.