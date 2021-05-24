The federal government has lost a whopping $50million (N20billion) between August 2020 and May 2021 to non-conclusion of the tender process for the pilotage contract for Federal Executive Council’s (FEC’s) consideration.

LEADERSHIP learnt that before now, the pilotage contract was between the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Integrated Logistics Services Limited (INTELS) before it expired in August 2020 and a fresh tender was initiated by the authority.

Also, it was leant that though INTELS also joined the fresh bid, it was disqualified because it violated one of the criteria advertised for the tender process and since then the process has been pending, thereby denying the federal government several billions of naira daily.

However, it was gathered that the reason the bidding process has stalled is because the concluded tender process for the pilotage contract has not been submitted for FEC’s consideration.

The non-submission of the concluded tender process to FEC, according to maritime experts, has left a vacuum from August 2020 to May 2021 and allowed for huge revenue losses running into over N20billion.

“The contract for the service boat monitoring agency, which is the second key issue, came to an end in August 2020. The NPA initiated a public procurement process in line with the Public Procurement Act (PPA) to engage a service provider. INTELS bidded but got disqualified for falling short of the criteria spelt out in the advert. NPA concluded the procurement process and submitted the documents to the minister for onward submission to FEC in November 2020,’’said the source.

Also, a source in the marine and operations department of NPA told LEADERSHIP on Sunday that the non-submission of the concluded tender process for FEC consideration has left a vacuum from the period of August 2020 to May 2021 and allowed for huge revenues loss running into over $50million uncollected as NPA doesn’t have the equipment and skills to monitor the service boats movement.

The suspended managing director of NPA, Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman, had said recently that INTELS was disqualified because it violated one of the criteria advertised for the tender process.

On the relationship between NPA and INTELS, a senior NPA official revealed on Sunday that the NPA currently has eight contractual relationships and a policy provision with INTELS. He said the policy provision and the expired service boat monitoring contract are the key issues. The policy provision, he stated, is the removal of the oil and gas terminal which was done in 2018.

Documents seen revealed that Shell had promised to save the federal government a whopping $1 billion if it is allowed an oil and gas logistics base in Lagos.

However, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has asked the administrative panel of Inquiry set up to investigate the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to examine and investigate issues leading to the termination of pilotage contract handled by INTELS.

While inaugurating the administrative panel approved by President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the activities of the suspended MD of NPA, Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman recently, the Minister said the term of reference included the examination and investigation of issues leading to the termination of pilotage and other contracts of Nigerian Ports Authority and confirm compliance with the terms of the respective contracts, court rulings and presidential directives.