A nongovernmental organisation operating under the aegis of Foundation for Partnership Initiative in the Niger Delta (PIND) has completed the training of 59,710 small-holder farmers and MSMEs to cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive director of PIND, Dr. Dara Akala, stated this during the launching of the foundation’s 2020 annual report read recently in the region.

Speaking on the theme: “Resiliency and Results in A Pandemic,” the executive director explained that beneficiaries were trained on good business practices and climate-smart technologies to enable them to become more efficient, boost productivity and income, and to mitigate the effects of COVID-19.

Akala stressed that in line with PIND’s desire to solve the socio-economic problems caused by Covid-19, the organisation decided to give assistance to multi-sector market actors, creating a joint-market response to the pandemic to lessen the negative impacts on thousands of poor smallholder farmers and small businesses within the Niger Delta region.

“PIND’s continued investments in capacity building and our market-led, locally-owned solutions allowed us to respond to the pandemic to minimise its socioeconomic impacts” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The executive director averred that the support given to Small-holder farmers in the riverine communities in the South South region would help to reduce the level of unemployment, poverty and make small business concerns bounce back on their feet.

Other issues tackled by PIND in the region include fostering stability, power coastal communities, youth employment, and stimulation of enabling the environment to withstand the shock of the pandemic amongst others.