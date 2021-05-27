President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has congratulates Super Eagles’ winger, Samuel Chukwueze, for his club victory in the Europa Cup.

Pinnick who is a member of FIFA Council said. “It is an honour to know that one of the Super Eagles’ player was part of the historic victory for Vilareal in the Europa Cup competition. Congratulations to Samuel Chukwueze, using this medium even though he didn’t play in the final, he was instrumental to the team’s progress to the finals and at the end of the day, they won the Europa Cup.”

“It is a season where Nigerian players did extremely well in Europe, Oshola is not left out of the party, Ndidi, Iheanacho, both of them won the FA Cup, Paul Onuachu won the Belgium Cup, Joseph Aribo as well as Balogun won the league in Scotland with Rangers. So it’s a season where Nigerian players actually did well in their respective clubs.”

“Above all, Seyi George Olofinjana one time super Eagles player was named Technical director with FC Zurich and that’s a huge one. I keep telling you about Africans and Nigerians doing it in a grandstyle. It’s not easy to give a particular position of that magnitude to Nigerian. Olofinjana was one time Super Eagles player and had played for this country and had over 50 cap Hence, I always tell the young players of now to combine education with football, Olofinjana has two Masters degree and he’s earning the dividend of combining education with football now. He was formally with wolvehamton as club administrator and now technical director, it’s quite massive”.

FIFA Council member pinnick Amaju concluded by saying, congratulations once more to Samuel Chukwueze.