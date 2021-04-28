ADVERTISEMENT

President of the Nigerian Football Federation Pinnick Amaju has hailed the commitment of the minister of youth and sports development, Chief Sunday Dare, towards female football.

“In the midst of his tight schedules, the Honourable Minister still attended the Super six and watched the match with keen interest. “We sat together and he revealed some of his innovative ideas about female football that will move it to the next level. He emphatically told me that there is no better way to develop female football than content, sponsorship and exposure of the lads with competitions,” Pinnick said.

While still commending the minister, Pinnick said: “The Honorable Minister who showered alot of encomium on Patience Madu the only Nigerian referee, who is going to participate in the Olympics in Tokyo and was full of praise of her told me how Patience Madu can as well officiate in the World Cup which will in turn bring glory to the nation

“I immediately obliged telling him that her name will be penciled down”….. This is as a result of the fact that FIFA has listed Patience Madu as one of the VIDEO Assistant Referees among the 35 elite referees that will participate in the Olympics coming up in Tokyo.

“I think the Minister is versatile as he watches all sports regardless of gender and ensures he’s up to date in all sporting activities taking place in the country. I want to appreciate him as well as his commitment, I salute his tenacity, his courage, he came down to Ijebu Ode and left back to Lagos immediately after the match and that shows a Sports Minister who wants Female football to get to the next level simply by his actions.”