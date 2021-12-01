Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo has revealed that the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick was among other people who pressured him to return to the national team.

It will be recalled that Ighalo made a return ahead of the final round of matches of the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers three years after he had announced his retirement.

His return polarized fans and administrators arguing that his return could hamper the progress of younger strikers such as Victor Osimhen and Paul Onachu.

According to ESPN, he was also pressured by coach Gernot Rohr, who had made it clear since the forward announced his retirement hat he would have preferred to see him carry on.

“Since I resigned in 2019, the coach has been in communication with me to come back. Game after game he would call me and ask me when I am coming back. The pressure was a lot,” ,” Ighalo said.

Ighalo said the pressure intensified with NFF President Amaju Pinnick joining in and the forward said could not say no.

“I kept telling him I don’t think I want to come back but the pressure was too much and then the NFF President joined in,” Ighalo said.

He further revealed that Rohr support following the threats he received after a poor 2018 World Cup performance played a role in his return.

Odion Ighalo featured in Nigeria's final Group C World cup qualifying 1-1 draw against Cape Verde at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, Nigeria, a result which was enough to see the team through to the playoffs round of the Qualifiers next year.