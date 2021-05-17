Angela Nkwo-Akpolu, Owerri

President of the Nigeria Football Federation and FIFA Council Member, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick has sent a message of congratulations to Super Eagles’ midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and forward Kelechi Iheanacho on the duo’s triumph with Leicester City over much –fancied Chelsea FC in Saturday’s FA Cup final in England.

Both players featured in the encounter at Wembley and at the end celebrated enthusiastically with a Nigeria flag as they joined a list of only seven other Nigerian players to have lifted England’s most glamorous diadem.

“I am very happy for both Ndidi and Iheanacho. They worked very hard for Leicester City throughout the campaign and themselves and the Club deserve the honour. I believe this triumph will serve as a major psychological boost for the two players ahead of our friendly games this summer and FIFA World Cup qualifiers starting in September.

“I am also very happy seeing the two players celebrating with the Nigerian flag at the end of it all. That was awesome.”

The chairman of the Imo Football Association (FA), Mazi Amanze Uchegbulam, also praised the duo for leading their club to achieve the feat, saying it was a pride that they helped their club to make history by lifting the English FA Cup for the first time.

Uchegbulam said he was particularly delighted with the progress of Kelechi Iheanacho who according to him is a product of Imo under 13/15 programme in 2007/2008 and has consistently made Nigerians proud.

Further, he extolled Iheanacho’s celebration wrapped in Nigeria flag saying it exhibited great love for his country, an indication that he actually imbibed what the State Football Association orientation taught him years ago.

The FA boss also commended Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State for the reappointment of the Sports Commissioner, Chief Dan Ogu, saying it is a wise decision that will help boost the interventions already introduced in the Ministry.

According to him, the appointment is a call to higher duties saying there is need to redouble efforts in the ministry.

He noted that since assumption of office, Ogu has discharged his duties with commitment and built synergy with the different stakeholders in the industry.

Uchegbulam however charged the Commissioner to ensure that under his watch, sports receive a boost, noting that if well managed it is an avenue to engage the teeming youths and take them away from social vices.