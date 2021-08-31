The first-ever president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Danlad Sunday Oladele, who died few weeks ago in Abuja, will be buried at his country home in Oyo State on Saturday, October 23, 202.

Chairman of the burial planning committee, Senator Dino Melaye, disclosed this on Tuesday at a press briefing on the funeral activities lined up in honour of the late activist.

Other activities include a national discourse lecture in honour of the pioneer NANS president on October 20, 2021 in Abuja.

LEADERSHIP reports that Oladele died on Monday, August 9, 2021 in Abuja at the age of 72.

Melaye recalled that Oladele, alongside a few others, had in 1980 led the rebirth of the student movement from the proscribed National Union of Nigerian Students (NUNS).

The military government of Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo had banned student unionism across Nigerian tertiary institutions.

He noted that in a rare act of courage, Oladele led others to write a new constitution and in 1980 founded the National Association of Nigerian Students.

“This effrontery later earned him and most of his colleagues varying consequences such as expulsion, rustication and withholding of their certificates.

“Oladele’s certificate was being withheld by the management of YabaTech as a punitive measure over his activism during his days in the college.

Melaye said the NANS Senate would on October 22 hold a valedictory session in honour of the deceased at the YabaTech College of Technology, Lagos while Oladele’s remains would be buried the following day.

Melaye described the late Oladele as a dogged fighter with non-violent strategies.

“He continued for 41 years fighting against the injustice meted on him by the YABATECH management which withheld his certificate until his death.

“With the intervention of the Senate Committee, the management of YABATECH agreed to present the departed leader with his certificate at their next convocation. Unfortunately, he died two weeks after.

“Oladele spent a larger part of his life mentoring young activists and teaching them non violent methods in fighting injustice. He was fair in his business dealings as well as generous to neighbours, comrades, classmates and friends,” he stated.