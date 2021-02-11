By OSA OKHOMINA, Yenagoa

There is panic among indigenes of Nembe, Brass and Akassa areas of Brass and Nembe local government areas of Bayelsa State following attacks on commercial boats and kidnapping of 64years old chief and three others.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the rising incidence of attacks by sea pirate along the various routes of Odioma, Nembe, Brass and Akassa in Bayelsa east senatorial district is ongoing without security check.

The state chairman of the Nigerian Maritime Union, comrade Ogoniba Ibingansi confirmed to LEADERSHIP on telephone that the waterways are no longer safe and all boats operating along Odioma, Akassa, Brass and Nembe are no longer loading and passengers have been turned back.

Ibingansi, who also confirmed that the security agencies including the special adviser on security matters to the Bayelsa State Government are battling on ways to counter the pirates lamented that “the boys have taken over the water routes.”

It was gathered that on Monday evening, along the Yenagoa-Akassa in Brass local government route, an Igbo businessman was stripped naked and taken away by the heavily armed sea pirates.