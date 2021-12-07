Suspected sea pirates who abducted a Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) personnel and four civilians have placed N25 million ransom on the victims.

The victims, who were abducted last Wednesday were attached to a contractor working with the ConOil Plc in Koluama 1 in Southern Ijaw local government area.

LEADERSHIP gathered that they were abducted last Wednesday on their way to Koluama 1 with supplies for the kitchen contractor. The abducted NSCDC personnel, simply identified as Kalifa, is an indigene of Igarra in Edo State.

Sources told LEADERSHIP that the victims work for the wife of a former militant leader, Pastor Clifford Wilson popularly known as Pastor Reuben. It was gathered that the pirates demanded for the sum of N25 million for their release.

Some indigenes of the area, who spoke with LEADERSHIP on condition of anonymity, claimed that the abduction may be connected with the treatment meted on some boys working with the former militant leader which culminated in their sack a few weeks ago without pay.

An aide to the former militant leader, who confirmed the incident, said efforts were being made to secure the release of the victims.

The spokesman of the NSCDC in the state, Solomon Ogbere, confirmed that one personnel of the command was abducted alongside four persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “It’s a confirmed story. One of our officers and four civilians were kidnapped last Wednesday while heading to their location where they protect ConOil facilities.

“They were all on mufti while returning to their base when they were attacked. Investigation is ongoing to track down the culprits.”