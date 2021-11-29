Suspected Sea pirates at the early hours of yesterday ambushed some workers of the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) in Okoroma and Ogbokiri-Akassa communities of Nembe and Brass local government areas of Bayelsa State.

The gunmen shot dead two Agip workers and an operative of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). The driver of their boat, who is an indigene of Okoroma community, was declared missing by the locals.

In the ambush at Ogbokiri-Akassa in Brass local government area, six Nigerian oil workers who were on maintenance jobs close to their platform were abducted.

The Agip workers and their security personnel were attacked at about 6am on Sunday while working close to a manifold in Bayelsa.

The spokesman of the NSCDC, Bayelsa State command, ASC1 Ogbere Solomon, who confirmed the incident, said only one personnel of the command died in the ambush, while two others who were missing have been found and are currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The youth president of the Okoroma Clan, Comrade Tarinyu Joseph, confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP on phone and said the indigenes of the community have mobilized and recovered the corpses of those killed and have taken those injured to the hospital.

He confirmed that the boat driver, who he identified as his brother, is still missing.