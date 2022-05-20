PISI Integrated Services has unveiled spin lotto as part of its commitment to reward its loyal customers.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, managing director of PISI Integrated Services, Omar Farouk Edewor, explained that in a bid to reward their customers for patronising their platform, the organisation has come up with new promos – Spin And Win and 5 Lotto – which allow millions of Nigerians across the country to win up to N200,000,000 daily.

According to the statement, Spin Lotto is an SMS and USSD based lottery made up of two mobile lottery games, which are Spin and Win and 5 Lotto, adding that the Spin and Win is an instant win game where players can win data, airtime and cash prizes instantly, while 5 Lotto is a number-based lottery; players can win up to N200,000,000 daily by picking five numbers from 1 to 56.

Farouq said; “If a player’s submission matches the winning numbers of the day they stand the chance to win cash prizes up to N 200,000,000! All you have to do to participate in Spin Lotto’s daily and instant draws is to send the keywords for the different price points; by SMSing

“DSLOTTO” to 20077at N 50, SMSing “DSSPIN” to 20077 at N 50, SMSing “LOTTO50” to 20077 at N 50,SMSing “SPIN30” to 20077 at N 30, SMSing “SPIN50” to 20077 at N 50, SMSing“SPIN100” to 20077 at N 100, SMSing “LOTTO100” to 20077 at N 100 or by calling*20077#.

Also speaking, SpinLotto Ambassador, Cross stated that the promo is real and encouraged everyone to play in order to stand a chance of winning big, adding that the SpinLotto is currently available on MTN but shall be available across all networks shortly.

Speaking further, Cross stated: “All you need to win is a SIM card & with as little as N 30 you can win data, cash or airtime prizes. With N50 you can win up to N200,000,000! E choke o!.”

On his part, chairman of PISI Integrated Services, Tosin Obafemi, further affirmed that, “You can renew your daily subscription for a better chance to win as the lucky winners are paid almost instantly. If you have an MTN number, you won’t want to miss the opportunity to spend as low as N 50 for a chance to win N 200,000,000 cash.”