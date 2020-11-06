BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has urged the Federal Government to pity the children of ordinary Nigerians bearing the brunt of the protracted strike by quickly attending to their demands to enable them resume immediately.

Addressing a press conference at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife on Friday, the Akure Zone of the Union urged the Federal Government to pity the children of ordinary Nigerians

The Zone which was represented by the Chairman of the Federal University of Technology Akure, Dr Olayinka Awopetu, Ekiti State University, Dr Kayode Arogundade, Obafemi Awolowo University, Dr Adeola Egbedokun and Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Dr Gabriel Omonijo noted that the Federal government is rushing them to resume because of fear of protest by youths.

The address which was read by the union zonal coordinator, Prof. Olu Olufayo explained that the lingering industrial action of the union was to get the FG to fulfill the agreement of 2013 and 2019 and not primarily about Integrated Personnel and Payroll System (IPPIS).

His words, “For the avoidance of doubt, our issues remain; funding for revitalization of public universities, payment of earned academic allowances, visitation panels to universities and renegotiation of 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement. Since 2009, we have conscientiously approached the government to be faithful to implement the agreement it freely entered into with the union. The current struggle is derived from this history.

“We are tired of the strike. Our children are attending the public institution and it is sad that those frustrating our agitations, their children are not attending schools in Nigeria. It is so unfortunate. FG is intentionally starving us for our members to compromise and resume.

Prof Olufayo noted that meetings with the federal government recently have failed to solve their demands because the government is bent on dishonouring the agreement earlier reached.

He urged FG to pity the children of ordinary Nigerians and quickly attend to the lingering issues without delay saying, “the public should not blame ASUU for further damage to the university educational system but hold the federal government responsible.

“Our students have stayed home for almost a year, we are not the cause, we started our strike before COVID-19 and those students are fed up and it was part of what contributed to #EndSARS and the FG realised that. They are now calling for negotiations that they turned down months back.

The students during #EndSARS also included End bad governance. I know that students in Kwara State universities gave FG two weeks ultimatum to sort the issue with ASUU else they will hit streets with protest, that scares the government and they are rushing us to resume.” Olufayo averred.