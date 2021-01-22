BY TOPE FAYEHUN |

For lying and publishing false allegations against a church, the Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure on Thursday, sentenced a clergyman, Pastor John Abiodun to two years imprisonment.

Pastor Abiodun was jailed for publishing false information against the founder of the Promiseland Prophetic Ministry, Akure, Pastor Gbenga Akinbiyi, that seven baby placenta’s were planted on the church’s altar.

The trial judge, Justice Bode Adegbehingbe held that Abiodun was found guilty of committing perjury which is punishable under section 118 of the criminal code, laws of Ondo state.

The court, however, acquitted Prof. Lanre Olu-Adeyemi from the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko of allegations of aiding Abiodun publication, impersonation, and conspiracy.

Delivering over three hours of judgment, the Judge further ruled that Pastor Abiodun John was guilty of count 5 of the case for contradicting himself while giving evidence in the allegation against him.

The judge said those evidence included using different, church WhatsApp platforms, and other social media to malign, carry out false publication and wrongly alleged the founder of the Promiseland Prophetic Ministry located at opposite Shasha Market on Akure/Owo expressway, Akure, Pastor Gbenga Akinbiyi, and some elders of the church of planting baby placentas on the church’s altar and some fetish objects.