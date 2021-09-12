Let’s take a look at some places you could visit during your leisure time, alone or with family and friends.

Maitama Amusement Park

When it comes to keeping the kids entertained, Maitama Amusement Park is good at that. With a selection of restaurants, merry go rounds, swings, bumper boats, and even slides, your kids will no doubt love Maitama Amusement Park. Depending on the age of the kids, there is a lot of fun things to do in this amusement park in Abuja. Chad Basin National Park

The Chad Basin National Park is one of the points of interest in Abuja. Located not too far from Abuja in the Sudano-Sahelian ecological zone of the North-Eastern part of Nigeria, the park is generally referred to as the conventional basin of the famous Lake Chad. This Abuja point of interest is indeed a haven of adventure where visitors are treated to a number of fun activities. The park is notable for hosting Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1990. Millenium Park

Referred to as the largest public park in the capital city of Nigeria, Millennium Park is a cool hangout spot in Abuja. The Park was inaugurated by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom on 4 December 2003, and is located near the Presidential Palace close to the nucleus of presidential and administrative buildings of the city. One of the distinctive features of this point of attraction in Abuja is the river that runs across it in its main rectilinear axis, thus dividing it into two parts. One part of the park is reserved for uncontaminated nature. The other side corresponds to the major entrance from the road and is dedicated to the scientific knowledge of the natural environment. Durban Street Neighborhood Park

A fun hangout spot in Abuja, the Durban Street Neighborhood Park is a public park that attracts all and sundry in the Federal Capital Territory. It is located along Ahmadu Bello Way in the Central Area district. If you happen to be in Abuja and don’t know where to go to relax, you might want to check out Durban Street Neighborhood Park. Magic Land Amusement Park

Formerly called Wonderland Amusement Park, Magic Land Amusement Park Abuja is a great place to be. It is situated on a huge piece of land and is well equipped with modern facilities. It is indeed a haven for kids and young adults. It is easily accessible as it is located near the National Stadium in Abuja.

6.Sarius Palmetum And Botanical Garden

Sarius Palmetum and Botanical Garden is one of the great places to visit in Abuja. It has a nursery where people purchase different types of plants especially palms. This point of interest in Abuja is a great place to sit and relax under the hot sun while sipping wine and munching on finger foods in the company of your loved ones.

Julius Berger Water Front Park

The Julius Berger Water Front Park is a recreational spot in Abuja. In fact the Julius Berger Water Front Park is rated in the second position among the recreational parks in Abuja, Nigeria. Present at this hangout spot in Abuja are coastal trains, a merry-go-round, roller coaster, a drop tower, carousel, games arcade, bumper cars and many spinning rides. You will no doubt have a swell time at this park. Also, Julius Berger Water Front Park is one of the best places in Abuja to take your kids to. National Children’s Park And Zoo

Situated in Asokoro District, behind the Presidential Villa, the National Children’s Park and Zoo is a haven for animal lovers. There is plenty of wildlife to admire here, such as giraffes, crocodiles, elephants, camels, monkeys, tortoises, ostriches, zebras and wild cats. Also housed in the zoo are domestic animals, thereby making it a great attraction for children to visit in Abuja. Playgrounds and other exciting activities make this place the perfect hangout spot in Abuja for kids. Eagle Square

Eagle Square is another interesting place to visit in Abuja. History has it that the Eagle Square was built in 1999 to serve as the platform of the official take-off of the Fourth Republic of the Federation of Nigeria. It is no doubt one of the nation’s popular iconic landmarks. It is remarkable to know that the name ‘Eagle Square’ was coined from the eagle shape in front of the square which can be seen clearly from an aerial view. Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe is a nice outdoor spot located in the outskirt of Abuja. It is the ideal place for food lovers. Here you can treat yourself to affordable food and drinks, fish, palm wine, barbecued beef, chicken, spicy traditional and bush meat delicacies and a host of local cuisines. If you happen to be in Abuja and do not where to go on a nice cool evening, then go to Zimbabwe!

Other things you can enjoy doing in Abuja is going shopping, restaurants in Abuja, visiting Silverbird Cinemas Abuja and hanging out at the clubs. Also, there are numerous luxury hotels in Abuja you can check out while in town.