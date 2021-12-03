“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” – Nelson Mandela

Introduction

To mark human rights day 2021, the FlexiSAF Foundation is organising its first fitness and advocacy walk, tagged “Walk for Education’’. Keying into the United Nations Human Rights’s (UNHR) generic call to action “Stand Up for Human Rights’’, the “Walk for Education” is established in furtherance of the foundation’s vision and mandate to give qualitative education and educational access to indigent children, this time through civic engagement and advocacy. FlexiSAF Foundation over the years has consistently through its numerous educational projects, given access and enrolled more than 800 indigent and vulnerable beneficiaries in schools, this the foundation does through well thought out projects and interventions tailored to meet these children’s peculiar needs. Our projects have been lauded at different times by international and domestic agencies, government and private organizations, and educational institutions.

The ‘Walk For Education’ fitness and advocacy exercise operates to get the general public and stakeholders to physically participate, volunteer and learn the sacrosanct duty of educating the most vulnerable of our population. Advocacy and civic engagements are potent tools in the actualization of our main aim and one of the ways that this can be comprehensively done is through getting the public involved in what we do and sensitizing others in that respect.

Why Walk?

Beyond the rhetorics the foundation intends to take the advocacy for the urgent need of all and sundry to take the out of school children menace we currently face as a country seriously. It is our fondest believe that education is the bedrock of a Nation and a nation cannot progress beyond the level of education it affords it citizens, hence beyond our field projects and impactful interventions in the areas of access to education, we intend to make our message of POSITIVE ACTION resonate through activities like the “Walk for Education”. Our vision is clear, our mandate is sure and we are deploying all legal and humanitarian means to see that every child is educated in our clime. Further to this, we understand that health is wealth, and fitness is key, hence for the wellness of our staff, educational stakeholders and general public, we are commemorating the world’s human rights day with the “Walk for Education’ fitness exercise. The walk is also an avenue to network with like minded individuals in the journey to educate the vulnerable in our society. It is our belief that education is everybody’s business and we all need to leverage on viable partnerships in platforms like this to get viable results

The walk for this year is expected to take place on the 11th day of December 2021 by 6:30am prompt and the place of convergence is at City Park Ademola Adetokunbo Wuse, Abuja.

Volunteers have been recruited to aid in the work of attending to the hundreds of participants and the event is programmed to hold under the very alert eyes of security officials, who will be on ground to ensure that every participant is safe and there is no breakdown of law and order. Preparation is being made to ensure the presence of health officers and first aid materials in the case of any health emergency.

The foundation’s souvenirs (fitness shirts and other materials) will be on sale prior to the event and on the event day. To register as a participant, you can visit the foundation’s website or send a mail to ojonuma@flexisaf.org .The proposed time frame for the Walk for Education exercise is projected to be 3 hours and provisions have been made to have major stakeholders in the educational sector from agencies and parastatals of government, International and Domestic NGOs and eminent members of the society.

Finally,John F. Kennedy once said “The mind is as strong as our body, if we are unable to take care of our body, the mind will suffer.” Intelligence and skills can only function at the peak of their capacity when the body is healthy and strong.” This quote is a summation of why there is a need for everyone to partake in the FlexiSAF Foundation Walk for Education exercise. The program isn’t just scheduled to advocate for the educational rights of indigent children which is primary, but also for the health benefits of our staff, sponsors, stakeholders and members.

“Stand Up for Education!”