The Nigerian Army has said that the remains of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and six others, who died in the ill-fated Nigerian Air Force plane crash on Friday, will be buried this Saturday in Abuja.

According to the director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima, the burial rites will commence at the National Mosque and National Christian Centre respectively at 10am while final interment will subsequently take place at the Military Cemetery by 1pm.

“The burial proceedings of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Late Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and 6 other senior officers who lost their lives in an air mishap in Kaduna is slated for today Saturday, 22 May 21.

“It will commence at the National Mosque and National Christian Centre, Abuja by 1000hrs respectively.

“Consequently, the interment for the late COAS and 6 other senior officers will take place at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja today by 1300hrs,” the Army spokesman added.

