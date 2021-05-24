President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the National flag should be flown at half – mast in all public buildings, facilities and official residences with effect from Monday till Wednesday 26th.

According to a statement by the secretary to the government of the federation , Boss Mustapha, the approval is to honor the memory and services of the late chief of Army staff, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru , 10 senior military and service members who lost their lives in the plane Crash on Friday ,21 May 2021.

He also stated that the President has similarly approved a work free day for members of the Armed Forces On Monday,24 , May,2021.