National Solidarity Group (NSG) has faulted the call by National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) for the removal of the chief of the air staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao over recent air crashes.

NYCN president Solomon Adodo had on Wednesday issued a statement calling for the removal of the chief of air staff saying the group is worried over recent NAF jet crashes.

According to Adodo, “We are worried that in the spate of three months, we have had three different military planes crashing. Over 20 military officers have lost their lives in 3 crashes across the country. This is unacceptable to the youth.”

In reaction to the call, the NSG through their convener and co-convener, Kolo Mohammed and Edidiong Udom respectively urged the NYCN to wait for reports of investigation into the causes of the crashes.

NSG said the frequency of the crashes could be linked to the security challenges facing the country presently, saying the country is currently in “war situation”.

The CSO said that the United States of America is also experiencing military air crashes even when it is not at war.

According to NSG, “While not standing in for the Nigerian Airforce, it is better all citizens understand that we in ‘war times’.

“We know members of NYCN are concerned about the crashes like every other Nigerian.”

The NSG listed cases of military aircraft crashes in some other developed countries and called for caution in calling for removal of the chief of air staff.