The National Solidarity Group (NSG), has described as too early, a call by National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) for the removal of the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, over recent NAF plane crashes.

NYCN president, Solomon Adodo, had on Wednesday issued a statement calling for the removal of the CAS, saying the group was worried over recent NAF jet crashes.

According to Adodo, “We are worried that in the spate of three months, we have had three different military planes crashing. Over 20 military officers have lost their lives in 3 crashes across the country. This is unacceptable to the youth.”

But in a swift reaction to the call, the NSG through their convener and co-convener, Kolo Mohammed and Edidiong Udom respectively, urged the NYCN to wait for reports of investigation into the causes of the crashes.

NSG said the frequency of the crashes could be linked to the security challenges facing the country presently, saying the country is currently in a “war situation”.

The civil society organisation said that the United States of America is also experiencing military air crashes even when it is not at war.

According to NSG, “while not standing in for the Nigerian Airforce, it is better all citizens understand that we in ‘war times’.

“We know members of NYCN are concerned about the crashes like every other Nigerian.”

The NSG listed cases of military aircraft crashes in some other developed countries and called for caution in calling for the removal of the CAS

“In January 2021, 3 National Guard members on a training flight were killed when their UH-60 Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopter crashed in a farmer’s field in western New York.

“In February 2021 in Idaho, USA, Army National Guard UH-60 crashed 10 miles east of Boise, in bad weather during a routine training mission. All three crewmembers aboard the aircraft were killed.

“Just this Monday, a pilot was killed when a military plane crashed near Las Vegas after taking off from Nellis Air Force Base.

“Similarly, in March 2021, three military pilots died in Russia when ejection seats of their Tu-22 strategic bomber malfunctioned.

“Our brother, Solomon Adodo and the NYCN will agree that the USA and Russia are not facing the security challenges we presently face, but they have of recent faced similar military aircraft mishaps.

“We therefore say calling for removal of anyone is too early, much more the new service chiefs have not spent up to five months in office.

“Gratefully, the CAS has constituted a Committee of serving and retired senior officers to conduct a safety audit of all Nigerian Air Force(NAF) operational and engineering units.

“The country is going through difficult times and what our military personnel need is the understanding of all. We must appreciate the sacrifice they are making to bring peace to the country,” the group added.