The Imo State Police Command has said its operatives gunned down three suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and arrested two ahead of their planned attacks on security and government formations in the state.

Spokesperson for the command, Michael Abattam, made the disclosure in a statement made available to journalists in Owerri on Sunday.

He said the suspects were members of the group that had unleashed terror on the good people of Orlu, including “all the violent crimes, the high profile kidnappings and armed robberies that had been going within Orlu axis were being masterminded by them.

“Most of the members of the group have been in the wanted list of the Police for months especially, Chidera Nnabuhe a.k.a ” DRAGON”, the commander of Orlu Sector of IPOB/ ESN.”

Abattam added that the police after diligent gathering of technical intelligence, raided their hideout, an uncompleted building in a valley in Amaifeke in the Orlu local government area of Imo State ahead of the plans to resume terror attacks in the state.