ADVERTISEMENT

By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The The Department of State Services (DSS) said it is working with sister security agencies to nip the threat of attacks on some states across the country.

Spokesperson of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, while reacting to plans to stop the attacks, said the agency has embarked on “efective collaboration with sister agencies and stakeholders to nip threats.”

He further explained that the DSS has also began educating citizens to be security conscious and also involving other strategic engagements to ensure Nigeria remains peaceful.

It would be recalled that the DSS had on Monday, said it uncovered plots to incite religious violence in Nigeria by some unscrupulous elements.