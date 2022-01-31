Over 40,000 residents of Diobu, a densely populated area of Port Harcourt would be rendered homeless if the Rivers State government goes ahead with its plan to demolish some waterfronts in the area.

The affected waterfronts include Elechi I, Elechi II, Nanka, Abba, Urualla, Egede and Soku, all located off Iloabuchi Street in Diobu area of the State capital

The State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike had in his 2022 new year message said the State government will from the second week of January embark on demolition of all shanties and makeshift structures in identified criminal hotspots in Port Harcourt. The aim is to keep the State peaceful, safe and secured.

“And to make the state safer, government will from the second week of January 2022 commence demolition of all shanties and makeshift structures in identified crime hotspots in Port Harcourt, particularly the Illabuchi areas of Diobu.”

On January 19, 2022, a team comprising of security operatives and civilians began marking buildings in the waterfront for demolition, advising the residents to vacate within seven days.

However, no government official or agency has claimed responsibility for the quit notice, as officials of the Ministry of Urban Development and Physical Planning agreed to speak on the issue.

Although the seven days given to the residents have expired with no presence of bulldozers to demolish the buildings in the waterfronts, the secretary of Egede Waterfronts, Barika Nwidezua, said several residents have lost their lives following the eviction threat.

