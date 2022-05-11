An intervention by the Nigerian Senate and a non-governmental organisation, Vision Africa, has forced the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) to suspend its planned shutdown of Abuja over the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

NANS, through its National President, Sunday Asefon, had threatened to shutdown Abuja and ensure that political parties do not hold their primary elections in the nation’s capital.

Following the threat of protest by the students, who have been out of school for over three months, the founder of Vision Africa and the Bishop, Methodist Diocese of Umuahia, Abia State, Dr Sunday Onuoha, has intervened.

The Bishop, who had a series of meetings with the leadership of NANS, also initiated a discussion with the leadership of the National Assembly, which led to the suspension of the planned protest on Tuesday.

Speaking when the convener of the Vision Africa, Bishop Onuoha led NANS to meet with the leadership of the National Assembly, the National President of NANS, Sunday Asefon, said they planned to shut down Abuja because the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, did not care about resolving the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government face-off.

“We decided that no political party will hold a primary in Abuja because the issue of the strike action embarked upon by ASUU for months has been neglected. But with the intervention of Vision Africa through Bishop Sunday Onuoha, we want ASUU and the federal government to go back to the negotiation table so that we can go back to school. The Senate has done it before, we are ready to allow for such an atmosphere,” Asefon said.

The Senate President, who promised Senate was going to intervene in the impasse, said the 2009 agreement between Federal Government and ASUU shouldn’t have been signed in the first place.

“There is no way the government can handle that agreement. It is a contentious issue because some people only wanted ASUU to go back to the classes. The federal government must always remain truthful because I don’t see how they will get that money.

“We must be truthful. We sit here because we were able to go to school and no nation can develop without giving education to its citizens. You have to educate the people and get them ready. Education institutions generally must be alive to the reality. We must be ready to spend on educating our citizens. Malaysia and other countries are developing because they invest in education.

“We are going to intervene. We will bring ASUU and the federal government back to the negotiating table. Stop the planned protest so that we can bring everybody to the table. Give us a chance to do that believing that we are going to find a solution. We will start the negotiation again,” Lawan assured.

Also speaking, the founder of Vision Africa, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, said if one pretends a boil is not there, it does not go away by being ignored.

The Bishop who said the issues raised in the 2020 FGN/ASUU Memorandum of Action (MoA), declared on March 14, 2022, can be laid out, reassessed, and revisited with a view to possibly implementing what was agreed on.

The cleric added that: “the nation is unfortunately faced with the serious challenge of keeping ourselves, and our young, safe, so it is disheartening to have to grapple with the neglect of the only sector, that not only will keep them gainfully engaged, but will ensure they don’t miss out from the advancements happening in other albeit peaceful or calm nations.

“We can feign helplessness with the enemy outside as if the wailings of a nation is music to the ears; but our negligence in letting the lives of our young generation waste away, while they watch some of the political-elite do the dance of shame, to drums beaten by monsters we created ourselves, is like feeding the ‘enemy within’, and pointing fingers at the forest as the criminal,” Bishop Onuoha said.