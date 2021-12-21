Two-term member of the House of Representatives and Kaduna State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections, Hon. Isah Kudan Ashiru, has kicked against the planned removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government.

He said it would be the greatest height of insensitivity considering the present situation of the country.

In an interaction with journalists in Kaduna, Ashiru said, “Talking about fuel subsidy removal, It is only an insensitive government that will venture into this kind of decision, it is ill timed and a very wrong decision, they said they will remove it and give every vulnerable Nigerians N5,000 each, this is laughable.

“That is to show you the kind of people you have at the government. People are struggling to survive and you are saying that they should stop travelling from here to Zaria even though that one has been legalised because of insecurity; people are finding it difficult even to move from Government reserved Area (GRA) to Sabon Tasha and thinking of worsening the situation, this decision is wrong,” he stressed.

He lamented the insecurity ravaging the country and called for collective action to remedy the situation.

Ashiru said, “Given the rate of insecurity now, we have a lot we can do to check this menace because it’s something that is inhuman and there is nothing beyond God Almighty. Once you have the opportunity you use past experience to reach out to the relevant stakeholders and you can come out with tangible measures that will bring it to an end.”

On his political ambition ahead of 2023, Ashiru claimed that he won the election in 2019 but that his mandate was stolen, stressing that he will still win the office once his party, the PDP gives him the mandate to fly its ticket next year.

“Nigerians have seen the difference between our party the PDP and the present administration and will decide accordingly, and I am sure that decision will be in favour of the PDP because Nigerians have never had it this bad,” he said.

