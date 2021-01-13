By our Correspondents |

Security agencies in the country have scaled up operations to quell alleged plot to destabilise the country through religious violence.

The agencies, while issuing a red alert notice to their operatives, declared that they were collaborating among themselves to ensure that all threats are nipped in the bud.

This is coming as the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) charged security agencies to redouble their efforts at safeguarding the lives and properties of Nigerians just as their South East counterparts re-echoed their plans to establish a regional security outfit.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had disclosed on Monday that it uncovered plots by some unscrupulous elements to incite religious violence in Nigeria.

A statement by the intelligence agency listed the targeted states to include Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Rivers, Oyo, Lagos and those in the South East.

In the light of this threat, the DSS yesterday declared that it was working with sister security agencies to nip in the bud the threat of attacks on the said states across the country.

Spokesperson of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, while reacting to plans to stop the attacks, said the agency has embarked on “effective collaboration with sister agencies and stakeholders to nip threats.”

He further explained that the DSS has started educating citizens to be security conscious and also involving other strategic engagements to ensure Nigeria remains peaceful.

He said, “The DSS wishes to alert the public about plans by some elements working with external forces to incite religious violence across the country. Targeted states include Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Rivers, Oyo, Lagos and those in the South East.

“Part of the plans is to cause inter-religious conflicts as well as use their foot soldiers to attack some worship centres, religious leaders, personalities, key and vulnerable points.

“Consequently, Nigerians are advised to be wary of these antics and shun all divisive tendencies aimed at inciting or setting them against one another.

“While the Service pledges to collaborate with sister agencies to ensure that public order is maintained, those hatching these plots are warned to desist from such in the interest of peace, security and development of the country.

“However, law-abiding citizens (and residents) are encouraged to report suspected breaches of peace around them to the nearest security agencies.”

On its part, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it has placed its officers and men on red alert across the country to ensure enhanced security.

The Civil Defence spokesman, Emmanuel Okeh, told LEADERSHIP via telephone that the red alert directive is based on intelligence gathered by Nigeria’s secret police operating under the DSS.

He said the commandant general, Abdullahi Gana Muhammad, has directed officers and men of the corps to ensure effective security in Nigeria to proactively deal with any attempt to sabotage security and cause mayhem in any part of the country.

He said, “Our zonal and state commands are under instruction to pay special attention to places of worship, markets, recreation venues and other public spaces.

“The directive from the CG is to enable all formations prevent crime by intensifying raids of black spots throughout the 36 states and Abuja”

Meanwhile, the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has charged security agencies to redouble efforts at protecting lives and properties of Nigerians by enhancing vigilance, synergy and engagement with relevant stakeholders.

Chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, charged Nigerians to volunteer relevant and timely information to the security agencies to enable them neutralise such threats.

Lalong, in a statement signed by the director of Press and Public Affairs, Simon Makut Macham, also advised Nigerians not to succumb to the divisive antics of such elements who exploit the fault lines of religion, ethnicity, politics and other sectional interests which criminals capitalise on to create chaos.

The forum further called for more grassroots intelligence response and support to security agencies in line with the community policing concept.

S’East Governors Mull Regional Security Outfit

Meanwhile, governors of the South East yesterday reiterated their plans to setup a uniform regional framework to tackle security threats.

Chairman of the South East Governors Forum, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, noted that the zone would continue to partner with security agencies in the zone to tackle the security challenges.

Urging other South East leaders to speak against insecurity in the country, Umahi disclosed that about 30 military personnel are expected to help beef up security in both Ebonyi South zone and in Abakaliki, the state capital.

He noted that that some of the military men have started arriving in the state, even as he assured that their presence will help contain the security challenges witnessed in the state in recent times.

“Let us face our party and governance. South East governors had had meeting on security. There is going to be a common uniform and vehicles peculiar with South East. For adequate protection of lives and properties,” he added.

The governor who alleged that the current insecurity in the state is politically motivated said it was aimed at discrediting him and his administration.

Umahi said that all those causing security breaches in the state, whether they are of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC) or All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) will be arrested and prosecuted according to the law of the land.

Briefing Journalist at the end of a Special Security Council meeting held at Uburu, in Ohaozara local government area of the state, Umahi said, “There is growing concern of security in the State and it had a lot of political undertone. The idea is to discredit the Governor of the State. If not properly handled, it will lead to attack on our brothers and sisters. We have been leaving peacefully with the Fulani herdsmen in the State”.

He called on the people to always handle the security challenges in the State with caution and understanding to avert an escalation of the problem.

“Whether PDP, APC, APGA anybody that is causing problem must be arrested and dealt with,” he added.

He maintained that the Fulani herdsmen and Ebonyi People have been leaving in peace for a long time, warning that any act intended to cause disaffection between both parties is aimed at discrediting him and the people of Ebonyi State.

Keep An Eye On Perpetrators, NCPF Tells Security Agencies

Meanwhile, North Central Peoples Forum (NCPF) has charged the security agencies to timely fish out those plotting to destabilise the country.

The publicity secretary of the Forum, Hon Sule Audu, said, “Our position on the Alarm raised by the Department for the State Security Services on plans by some elements to incites religious violence in the country is that the security agencies should keep their eyes on the people and organisations trying to incite these crises so as to fish them out before it gets too late.

“We also want to call on citizens of this country to assist security agencies with useful and timely information that will help them in the arrest of this hoodlums and also report any suspicious movement or gathering to security agencies as quickly as possible.

“Using religion to cause crisis is an unwelcome idea. Why would some people in the midst of this trying moment of hardship that the country is battling with COVID-19 pandemic want to use religion to achieve their selfish interest when they are aware that only God can reward anyone for his or her good work?”

Tackle Security Threat Without Causing Panic, CAN Tells DSS

But the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern states and the FCT yesterday cautioned the DSS to deal with the security threat in a way that does not create more panic in the polity.

The vice chairman of CAN in North, Reverend John Joseph Hayab, who is also chairman of the religious body in Kaduna State, said, “It has become a weekly or monthly practice for our dear security agency to make statements that only help to create fear and pave ways for evil people to cause citizens harm.

“If you truly have security report about anyone or any group trying to instigate violence just do to them what the law says but coming out to create panic every time is not good for the people who are already living in self-pity and have lost hope due to the high level of insecurity in the nation.

“Sometimes these statements are seen as a strategy to stop people from expressing their views. Whenever a strong view has been made and others are saying theirs too that is when you will hear security alert”.

Let’s Take Warning Seriously, CSOs Tell Nigerians

However, civil society organisations (CSOs) in the country have urged Nigerians to take the DSS revelation seriously.

Coordinator, Vanguard for Protection of Rights of Citizens in Nigeria, Sharon Faliya Cham, yesterday, said the warning by the DSS concerning the planned attack on Churches and Mosques by terrorists was serious.

Faliya said the sensitive warning should make citizens be on the alert.

“This is the same warning FBI gave yesterday in United States America (USA) to American citizens that there is an insurrection attack on the city states of America and America citizens have taking it serious. So if we have such alert from DSS which is equivalent to FBI we should take it serious,” he said.

Reacting also, director of Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), Idayat Hassan, urged citizens to take the DSS warning seriously while tasking government to beef up security.

“Government should engage all the security agencies, all security agencies should be on alert. The citizens too should take such warning serious as no one can tell and for DSS being a sensitive unity to issue that kind of alert it means there is something,” he said.

Member of Patriotic Movement of Nigeria, Desmond Joyce Natu, also said, “Our hope and prayers are that as they alert us they should also do something to prevent it from happening and if possible bring those evil people to book.

“They should also let the people in that area know what to do. This has to do with holistic approach as they cannot just inform the citizens and live them without defense,” she added.

OPC Alleges Plans To Weaken Amotekun

Amid the revelation by the DSS, the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has accused the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) of planning to weaken the South West regional security Network better known as Amotekun.

OPC alleged that MACBAN was plotting to infiltrate Amotekun and stop it from executing its constitutional role.

The national publicity secretary of OPC, Barrister Yinka Oguntimehin who stated this while commenting on the proposal of the Miyetti Allah to be included in the security network of the region noted that the group’s call for the inclusion in Amotekun and other ethnic groups in the South West outfit has sinister undertone.

OPC however, charged all Yoruba traditional rulers across the South West to support Amotekun in their respective domains, stressing that the efforts of the Oyo State chapter of Amotekun to secure the state is yielding positive results.