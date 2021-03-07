By MARGARET COFFIE, Abuja

The ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning in conjunction with other international development partners is set to host an enlightenment webinar session billed to enable stakeholders effectively understand the provisions of the National Social Protection Policy and make their input in the planned process for its review.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schedule to hold on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, the webinar is designed to sensitise the public on the policy and its relevance to them. As part of stakeholders engagement, the general public is considered a major stakeholder and the webinar will serve as a buildup to further planned consultations with the ministries and their development partners.

Speaking on the objective of the webinar, the permanent secretary, Ministry of Budget and National Planning, who also doubles as the chairperson of the Technical Working Group (TWG) of the review of the policy, Mrs Olusola Idowu said: “This webinar will help the public understand the key aspects of the policy for better ownership and how to benefit from government’s intervention efforts in providing social safety nets for its citizens”.

Explaining that attendance at the webinar is free to the public, she added that th event is to be conducted virtually via Zoom, Youtube and Facebook Live.

The stakeholders engagement consultant, Dr. Tunji Olugbodi expressed the optimism that the webinar will expose jNigerians to what social protection is , as well as it place as key activity that has to be undertaken as part of the buildup to the institutionalisation of the policy.

He said “This webinar will serve as a window of opportunities, to encourage buy-in from stakeholders generally and more importantly, to also serve as an avenue by the public to ventilate opinions in achieving a robust National Social Protection Policy and program for the country”.

The webinar will have in attendance, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Finance Budget and National Planning, Ms. Olusola Idowu as the key note speaker, Ms. Sheila Nkunika, senior programme specialist, Save The Children; Dr Bandara Amarakoon – Economic adviser, UNDP Nigeria; Mr Hamidou Poufon -chief of Policy, UNICEF Nigeria, and Mr Francesco Tisei, Social Protection Advisor, WFP Nigeria.

He warned that the session will hold virtually in adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. Individuals , adding that other interest groups can join in on the Zoom call on the day of the event or register to attend.