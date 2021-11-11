Joint efforts to control oil spill from an oil facility operated jointly by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and indigenous oil firm, Aiteo Eastern E&P have been aborted as the gush is described to be in ‘extremely high order.’

Aiteo said it aborted immediate efforts to control the leak due to the pressure emanating from the well head.

The well, which is in Bayelsa State and not in production, is jointly owned by Aiteo and state oil company, NNPC.

The cause of the leak, which was discovered last Friday, has not yet been determined but Aiteo did not rule out crude oil theft leaks and sabotage.

Oil spills, sometimes due to vandalism, corrosion are common in the Niger Delta, a vast maze of creeks and mangrove swamps crisscrossed by pipelines and blighted by poverty, pollution, oil-fuelled corruption and violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The magnitude of this incident is of an extremely high order. Immediate efforts to control the leak were aborted due to the high pressure emanating from the well head,” Aiteo said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Oil spills have had a catastrophic impact on many communities where people have no other water supply than creeks and rely on farming and fishing for survival.