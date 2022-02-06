The minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has urged each Nigerian to plant a tree to prevent deforestation and curb the effects of climate change on the environment to save humanity.

He made the call during the tree planting campaign in Akoko Anglican Grammar School, (AKOGRAMS), Arigidi Ondo State as part of activities to mark the diamond jubilee of the school.

The minister who highlighted the benefits of tree planting by conservation and restoration of forests to mitigate the challenges of climate change said this was in line with the present administration’s Green Recovery Nigeria Programme, 2020.

Aregbesola advised against felling of trees, and urged the management and pupils of the school and the host community to consider the forest around the school as an endowment and strive to maintain and maximise it for the benefit of humanity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister acknowledged the great and successful products of the school in different fields of human endeavour, attributing it to the sound educational foundation they benefited from while in school.

“Education is the only legacy that we can leave for our children. We all owe our foundational institution the responsibility of care, support and identification because of the role they played in our success. Nothing can be too big or small to support our Alma Mater, no matter who we are or what we have become,” he added

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) enumerated his administration’s achievements in developing infrastructure across the state, especially in primary education.

He commended the minister and the Old Students Association of AKOGRAMS for their contributions to the school and called for such support to primary school institutions which is the building block upon which other levels of education rests.

ADVERTISEMENT