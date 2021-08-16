The CEO of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) Mr Laoye
Jaiyeola said implementation of
Plant Variety Protection Act will
assist to better position Nigeria to
feed her growing population and
equally attract foreign investments into the seed sub-sectoras well as enjoy the gains of intraand inter-border trade opportunities in seed trade and exports.
The NESG CEO expressed hope that
there will be increase in seed production and better access to improved seed varieties by end-users in the country.
The Plant Variety Protection Act,
2021 was recentlypassed by National Assembly.
He made the remarks at the unveiling of the Act and plans for its
implementation in Abuja recently.
The event was organised to foster
productivity and competitiveness
in the agricultural sector through the protection of the intellectual
property rights of Nigerian plant
breeders.
The aim is to intentionally integrate digitization into the seedsubsector processes, with the expectation that service delivery will be improved for small-scale farmers, interactive digital extension sessions and user-friendly mobile applications can be facilitated andstrengthened with farmers on sustainable agronomic practices.
Jaiyeola who was represented by
Ms Gloria Ekpo at the event said
it will further unlock competitiveness within the agri-food ecosys
-tem with appropriate demand
forecasts.