The CEO of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) Mr Laoye

Jaiyeola said implementation of

Plant Variety Protection Act will

assist to better position Nigeria to

feed her growing population and

equally attract foreign investments into the seed sub-sectoras well as enjoy the gains of intraand inter-border trade opportunities in seed trade and exports.

The NESG CEO expressed hope that

there will be increase in seed production and better access to improved seed varieties by end-users in the country.

The Plant Variety Protection Act,

2021 was recentlypassed by National Assembly.

He made the remarks at the unveiling of the Act and plans for its

implementation in Abuja recently.

The event was organised to foster

productivity and competitiveness

in the agricultural sector through the protection of the intellectual

property rights of Nigerian plant

breeders.

The aim is to intentionally integrate digitization into the seedsubsector processes, with the expectation that service delivery will be improved for small-scale farmers, interactive digital extension sessions and user-friendly mobile applications can be facilitated andstrengthened with farmers on sustainable agronomic practices.

Jaiyeola who was represented by

Ms Gloria Ekpo at the event said

it will further unlock competitiveness within the agri-food ecosys

-tem with appropriate demand

forecasts.