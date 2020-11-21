ADVERTISEMENT

By Royal Ibeh,

If awareness and appropriate actions are not put in place, the annual inflow of waste could nearly triple from 2016 to 2040 which could negatively affect climate change in the world, say researchers.

The findings from the scientific analysis in a report, “Breaking the Plastic Wave: A Comprehensive Assessment of Pathways Towards Stopping Ocean Plastic Pollution,” revealed that plastic remains in the ocean for hundreds of years and may never truly biodegrade, as such, the cumulative amount of plastic in the ocean by 2040 could reach 600 million tons, equivalent in weight to more than three million blue whales, say the researchers.

The researchers however recommended that all waste should be properly disposed, in order to tackle waste pollution.

In line with this recommendation, Nestlé has showed commitment in tackling waste pollution in Nigeria, with a vision that none of her packaging, including plastics, ends up in landfill or as litter.