By Royal Ibeh,
If awareness and appropriate actions are not put in place, the annual inflow of waste could nearly triple from 2016 to 2040 which could negatively affect climate change in the world, say researchers.
The findings from the scientific analysis in a report, “Breaking the Plastic Wave: A Comprehensive Assessment of Pathways Towards Stopping Ocean Plastic Pollution,” revealed that plastic remains in the ocean for hundreds of years and may never truly biodegrade, as such, the cumulative amount of plastic in the ocean by 2040 could reach 600 million tons, equivalent in weight to more than three million blue whales, say the researchers.
The researchers however recommended that all waste should be properly disposed, in order to tackle waste pollution.
In line with this recommendation, Nestlé has showed commitment in tackling waste pollution in Nigeria, with a vision that none of her packaging, including plastics, ends up in landfill or as litter.
For instance, in April 2018, Nestlé announced its global ambition of ensuring that 100 per cent of its packaging is reusable or recyclable by 2025. In line with its global commitment to environmental sustainability, Nestlé Nigeria is a leading member of the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA). The aim of this alliance is to drive Industry collaboration on post consumption waste management and recycling.
In 2019, Nestlé Nigeria also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with WeCyclers, a social enterprise, to tackle the challenge of plastic waste pollution in Nigeria by accelerating the process of recovering and recycling post-consumption plastic packaging waste in Lagos State.
In the same year, the company embarked on public sensitization on the need for proper waste management through the MAGGI MEGA MILLIONS PROMO, with over 100million MAGGI wraps removed from the environment.
As part of its continued efforts towards environmental sustainability, Nestlé Cares recently organized market sensitization and cleanup activities with over 100 employees from different locations volunteering for the clean-up exercise in seven markets across the country. Over 500kg of waste was removed from the markets and properly disposed. This activity is one of the many ways Nestlé Nigeria aims to ensure a sustainable, waste free environment.