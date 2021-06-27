The stage is now set for the conduct of Local Government Council elections in Plateau State to produce elected chairmen and councilors that will take over from the present occupants whose tenure expires in October this year. Already, the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission, PLASIEC, under the chairmanship of Fabian Ntung, a retired Permanent Secretary, has commenced the front and back implementation of the time table it hurriedly released last month for the polls.

Ordinarily, it would have been discouraging for any political party other than the ruling Apc to participate, going by what happened in the previous polls. But this is democracy and people will never give up because they want change. Anything can happen. The God of democracy who normally gives long rope, is still alive can not keep keeping quite all the time. There are times He talks, and when He talks, things changes for good.

There is always a day of reckoning for every action. 99 days could be for a thief but 1 day for the owner. The pain of the 1 day is always more than the 99 days of enjoyment, no matter how long it takes.

And if I were Governor Simon Bako Lalong and the PLASIEC Chair, Ntung, I will allow fair play and due process to prevail, allow the democratic process to flow smoothly and the true winners to emerge thereby strengthening democracy on the Plateau. Lalong and Ntung don’t need to do otherwise to feel any sense of belonging. Every democracy should be locally nurtured and protected. Let the people feel their governance impact at every level as objective, neutral and transparent. Let the people know the value of democracy and what it stands for. Let them demonstrate that we are moving forward as a democratic country, and not recycling ourselves. The fact is that if we continue this way, the same beneficiaries or perpetrators who laugh today, may end up as big time losers. This is because Lalong cannot be governor forever neither will Ntung remain as PLASIEC Chair forever. The gains of today under their leadership are only but temporal, but democracy lives forever with several actors coming and going.

It is therefore grossly shameful for states who are in the habit of declaring their party candidates as winners in LGA elections whether they win or not. All political parties are guilty of it. It is cowardly.

If am Governor, I will NOT do that, I will encourage my party to work hard and perform so we are not defeated. I will use such LGA elections to test the popularity of our candidates. There are candidates from other parties who can work better for communities than those of the ruling party, and these are the type of leaders we should be looking for. Not those imposed as winners just because they belong to the ruling house. Such people lack the legitimacy of credibility and the quality of our democracy is always diminished by their guilty personalities .

It is interesting to note that one day, everyone will have a taste of the opposition. Nobody belongs to a ruling party for ever. Circumstances changes. Today you are of the ruling party and tomorrow you are not. You may be crying over the same treatment you subjected your fellow innocent brother to when you were in charge. And Let it be known too, that a person can more equally go to hell because of electoral offences which also constitutes sinful behavior. Its not just stealing, fornication, adultery, robbery, kidnapping ,and so on that makes God angry, but also electoral sins. This is because it is also an act of injustice and perversion which creates animosity and conflicts in society. Just because others are doing it, or have done it, is not a justification for doing it. Things must change for the better.

We cannot keep repeating the same mistakes and want to advance democratically. Godly Leadership is given by God but those who rigged themselves to power see themselves as Gods, hence the continuous impunity. Somebody must take the bull by the horn to start a new positive history. We must all give account of our actions one day, and what a man sows is what he reaps.

It looks simple and casual to commit in the name of politics, but that affects the quality of democratic behavior and governance. It does not improve a person’s image neither does it add any value.

As I write this piece, there are palpable apprehensions across the state and tension among all the active political parties in the state because of the body language of PLASIEC. There are suspicions that the electoral body plans to use flimsy excuses to disqualify every other candidate, especially those of the PDP to provide a smooth access to victory for Apc candidates. The previous experience was painful and frustrating.

The plan to repeat same game plan is already building serious tension. But it seems nemesis and the law of karma is catching up with the Plateau Apc itself. The unprecedented crisis and escalating squabbles rocking the imposition of candidates in its ongoing elective congresses refers. They had mocked the PDP in the hey days of its internal crisis only to have a worst case and unredeemable scenario playing out now. While the PDP had since complied with the PLASIEC timetable and peacefully completed all its elective congresses, the Apc is still in the wilderness trying to impose its most favoured candidates on one hand, and disqualify PDP candidates on the other. Why this fear, fear and fear?

Thanks to President Muhammadu Buhari who threatened to withhold the monthly federal allocation to any state(s) that failed to conduct LGA polls. The fear of the President’s threat forced many states to comply. Many states would not have thought of doing so but the fear of loosing money from the federal pocket. One wonders why some governors who enjoy being elected by the people are so allergic to simple LGA elections. Why the fear?

And whenever the states organise the elections, they manipulate all processes to give victory to their ruling parties whether they won or not. That to me, is very primitive, cowardly and undemocratic. For God’s sake, what does it take from an elected governor to allow transparent LGA polls for the people to exercise their democratic rights and test their popularity? It also enables the sitting governor to assess his performance and popularity and stamped his democratic image among his people.

What is happening in Plateau now is a serious cause for concern as the APC led government in the state seems set to repeat the same undemocratic display of power where winners were announced in the last LGA elections midway and in some instances, when results were yet to be collated. The funny weekly timetable by PLASIEC has created such an impression already where the state electoral body seems set to disqualify all other candidates of the opposition PDP. The electoral body itself has violated its own guidelines severally in the last few weeks,with shifting of goalpost in the middle of the game.

As we watch and pray, we also pray while watching to see the type of democracy that Apc wants to leave as legacy on the Plateau. They keep saying, “ we want to leave Plateau better than we met it”.