Ahead of the Plateau governorship primaries of the All Progressive Congress APC slated for the month of May, the state deputy governor Prof. Sonni Tyoden and 10 other aspirants are jostling to grab the party ticket to succeed governor Simon Lalong come 2023.

Governor Lalong’s second tenure in office will come to an end in May 2023. Activities to succeed him is gathering momentum on the daily bases.

The ruling party the All Progressive Congress APC has zoned the governorship ticket to Plateau Central to produce the next governor. This development is coming as a result of the state’s zoning arrangement among the political class that has been existing since 1999. Plateau Central is made up of Five local government areas which includes Pankshin, Kanke, Kanam, Mangu and Bokkos LGA.

Barely some few weeks to the APC governorship primaries ahead of the 2023 election, the political atmosphere in the state is tensed with stakeholders from Plateau Central struggling to take their rightful place to governed the state. Against this background, all the aspirants in the All Progressive Congress APC that are Jostling to grab the party ticket are from the zone.

Among the aspirants, are jokers who only print posters, at the end of the day will not have the means to purchase nomination form. Those ones are waiting for negotiation with any aspirant that pick the ticket with the view to collapsed their campaign structure together for a fee.

Indeed, the costs of nomination form particularly in APC which is pegged at N50m, this will serve as the first step to separate the real men from boys.

Recall that in 1999, the governorship ticket was zoned to the Plateau Central District and Senator Joshua Dariye was elected governor of the state. He served his two terms of eight years. Thereafter in 2007 it was zoned to Plateau North where Senator Jonah Jang, grabbed the ticket and won election as governor, for two terms which terminated in 2015.

Besides Jonah Jang effort to armstwist the zoning arrangement backfired, leading to the loss of the state by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The decision was a very fatal one for Jang. The protest votes that followed led to the victory Lalong from the Southern part of the state.

Among the governorship aspirants that are said to be in the race to includes Barr. Garba Pwul (SAN), (Mangu/Mwaghavul); incumbent deputy governor and emeritus Professor, Soni Gwanle Tyoden (Mangu/Mwaghavul); Mr. Sunday Garba Biggs (Mangu/Mwaghavul), Dr. Patrick Dakum (Pankshin/Mupun), Barrister Dakas Clement Dakas, (Mangu/Kerang); Dr. Danlami Lenkwot (Kanke/Ngas), and the current INEC resident commissioner in Benue State, Nentawe Yilwatda (Kanke/Ngas), Nde David Victor Dimka Ngas from Kanke LGA and Dr. Sarpiya Danyaro Dakul also from Mangu LGA .

Only three out of the above mentioned aspirants picked their nomination form. They are Dr. Patrick Dakum, Dr. Sarpiya Danyaro Dakul and David Victor Dimka DVM.

All the aspirants posses intimidating cridentials and have been claiming to have received the blessing of Governor Simon Lalong. They have been outdoing one another in dropping the name of the governor and busy touring the nook and cranny of the state engaging delegates on why they should be given the ticket.

For the deputy governor, Prof. Sonni Gwanle Tyoden, who is prominently in the race to succeed his principal. He was part of the rescue administration for the past Seven years. Although the former vice Chancellor of the university of Jos is yet to pick his nomination form, however, he has not been a happy deputy under Lalong as he does not have the Governors’ blessings or approval to emerge as the party’s candidate talkless of becoming the state governor in 2023.

Similarly, Garba Pwul, SAN, is the first Plateau State indigenous lawyer to be honoured with the legal practice privilege of senior advocate. He is one time Plateau Central Senatorial aspirant and is well known across the state and in legal circles across the country, he was said to be counsel to former governor Joshua Dariye; and was also lead counsel that countered the petition of the PDP against Lalong in the 2019 gubernatorial elections tribunal. Pwul has the wealth and means to run the race, but his political short-comings include being a Mwaghavul from Mangu Local Government Area that has the highest number of aspirants in the race.

Dr. Patrick Dakum is the former commissioner for information in the Dariye administration and now director, Centre for Human Virology. He is said to be Dariye’s boy. Dr. Dakum has traveled to all the nook and cranny of the state to speak to delegate the need to give him, the APC ticket. The Dariye elements in the APC seem to favour him; but as a minority from Mupun stock in Pankshin North will be his albatross.

For Dakas Clement Dakas, SAN, is member of the APC national constitution review committee. The Professor of international law and former Anthony General and Commissioner of Justice also appears to have intimidating cridentials. He is been taunted to be one of the Dariye’s boy. The erudite scholar is said to be from Mopun stock a minority tribe in Pankshin LGA. He may be accepted but as a lecturer speaking grammer may not have the means to prosecute his ambition.

In the same vein, Dr. Danlami Lenkwot is the former elected Chairman of Kanke LGC. A well established medical practitioner from the Ngas ethnic stock. He has some political structures to lean on as he goes into the gubernatorial race. His branded Sharon campaign vehicles are increasing and making waves around every where in the state.

In the case of the resident INEC Commissioner in Benue State, Nentawe Yilwatda: neither posters, nor campaign vehicles, nor office. He too is fro Ngas stock from Kanke. He is alledged to have the support of the wife of the governor and other prominent Ngas elders in the state. His age is an added advantage in his quest to governed the state.

David Victor Dimka, former Comptroller of Nigeria Custom Service and the DVD Movement said he decided to chose to be a member of APC upon his retirement from the Nigeria Customs Service deliberately. He said it was after a painstaking analysis of the political space and the trajectory of the political development of Plateau State, that he accepted the clarion call of the people to draw on his antecedents and experiences. The former controller of Custom is from Kanke from the Ngas ethnic stock. He had a network of supporters that cut across the 17 local government area of the state. He built one of the most sort after resort in Kanke and provides job opportunities to the teeming youth in Ngas land and beyond

Also Sunday Garba Biggs is from Mangu LGA. He is a Mwaghavul by tribe was the Senior Protocol Officer during Governor Joshua Dariye’s regime and then the Director of Protocol to Governor Jonah Jang. And currently he is a permanent Secretary in Plateau State Government House.

Undoubtedly therefore, he understand the administration of the state like the back of his hands. He hold Masters degree in Sociology and understands the philosophy of governance, the psychology of the people and the nitty-gritty of good administration. It is also alledge to the support of the secretary to the government of the state Prof Danladi Atu and the Chief of staff to governor Lalong Mr. Noel Donjul.

For Sarpiya Danyaro Dakul, he is also from Mangu LGA and a Mwaghavul by tribe . Sarpiya’s greatest political weapon is his in-depth knowledge of grassroots politics and mobilization skills, which serve as a powerful tool for his winning sprinkles.

He galvanized a powerful and formidable support base for the various politicians on the Plateau and beyond even as a civil servant.

Dr. Sarpiya is not a noise maker but pragmatic leader who has influenced the lives of youths both within and outside his immediate community among others.

Last week it was rumored that governor Lalong has anointed his successor, the governor waste no time in debunking the rumour that went viral like a harmattan fire.

Lalong while addressing an APC stakeholders meeting in Jos debunked the insinuation that he has endorsed or anointed any of the aspirants for governorship or any other position for the purpose of 2023 elections.

“I have not adopted or anointed any aspirant for governor or any other office. While very suitable members of our party have indicated interest to vie for different offices, we are carrying out consultations with all key stakeholders to ensure that at the end of the day, the best persons emerge to fly our party’s flag.

“When such time comes, we will make it public and not hide it. I am praying that God will guide all of us to make a choice that is in the best interest of the people and our state and nation.” He said.

Similarly, the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon. Rufus Bature has assured all gubernatorial aspirants and others seeking elective positions under the party’s platform of a level playing ground ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Be that as it may, observers of Plateau polity opined that what might define the 2023 general election is the outcome of governorship primary election and the process by which aspirant emerge as candidates to fly the party ticket

According to them if the process in APC is credible enough, there will be no post primary crises. Governor Lalong is yet to unvailed his anointed successor. When and how he is going to do that, only time will tell.