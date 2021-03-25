BY ACHOR ABIMAJE, Jos

The Plateau State chapter of the People Democratic Part (PDP) has alleged that the state governor, Simon Lalong, terminated the N59billion legacy projects in the state due to the refusal of the contractor to give kickback.

Plateau State publicity secretary of PDP, Mr. John Akans in a statement yesterday said documents at the disposal of the party showed that a contract was signed between the state government through the Ministry of Finance and an Abuja based Bleneson Services Nigeria Limited.

The contract is for the construction of 20 Lalong legacy projects which include; 8 model primary schools, 6 model secondary schools and 6 model hospitals in Plateau State at a cost of N59billion.

Akans pointed out that the letter of contract termination, dated 9th March, 2021, was signed by Sani Alhaji Yahaya, permanent secretary/ secretary, state tenders board on behalf of the state and addressed to the managing director of Bleneson Services Nig Ltd, Engr Lawanson Ngoa.

He said, “As a responsible and focused political party that is prepared to reset the leadership philosophy of Plateau state, we find reasons for this action as inappropriate to the office of the executive governor of the State, therefore it is important we declare our stand on this sad development, particularly as it directly affects the future of the state.”

But, the Plateau State chapter of the All Progressive Party, APC has insisted that the termination of the contract was proper while also accusing the PDP of shadow-chasing.

APC in a statement by Hon. Bashir Sati explained that Bleneson Services Nigeria Limited initially approached the state government as an investor with solid financial capacity to finance, execute and deliver the Lalong legacy projects and to be paid by monthly installments over a period of 25 years, an agreement it never kept, warranting the termination of the contract.