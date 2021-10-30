Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under the auspices of Not-Too-Young-To-Run have called on the Senate to invite the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba and the Director of State Services (DSS) Yusuf Magaji Bichi to explain the charade that took place at the Plateau State House of Assembly.

The CSOs alleged that with the protection of the police and DSS officers, six members of the Plateau State House of Assembly sat at different times of plenary and purportedly impeached their speaker, Rt. Hon Ayuba Nuhu Abok.

LEADERSHIP Weekend reports that 12 members of the House later sat, passed a vote of confidence on Abok and suspended the six members that caused the crisis.

But speaking during a press conference held at Transcorp Hilton Abuja, leaders of the CSOs said what happened in Plateau State House of Assembly was a charade and a threat to democracy, calling on the National Assembly to intervene.

The executive director, Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, said on Thursday 28 October 2021, six members of the Plateau State House of Assembly convened an unlawful sitting of the House. At the illegal sitting, they initiated an impeachment of the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ayuba Nuhu Abok, one of Nigeria’s young Speakers of state legislatures.

“Reports indicate that the purported impeachment initiated by the Deputy Speaker Sale Yipmong was executed under questionable circumstances. First, contrary to the rules of the House, which stipulate 9:00 am as official sitting time, the sitting held before the official time of sitting of House.

“Second, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police barricaded the Plateau State Assembly. Only six members who executed the impeachment were granted access to the Assembly complex.

“The movement notes that the State House of Assembly is a creation of the Constitution and must in all instances be seen to act in consonance and conformity with the Constitution. The purported impeachment of Rt. Hon Abok violates the procedure prescribed by the Constitution for the impeachment of a duly elected Speaker of a House of Assembly, Section 92(2)(c) of the 1999 Constitution (As amended) provides that a Speaker can only be removed from office by a resolution or votes of not less than two-thirds majority of members of the House of Assembly.”

Meanwhile, the the speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly Rt. Hon Ayuba Nuhu Abok told journalists that the governor of the state, Simon Bako Lalong, had vowed to remove him as a speaker even with two signatures from members of the House.

Abok said immediately the House asked the governor to handle the security situation is the state without bias, the relationship went wrong.