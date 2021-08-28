The Plateau State House of Assembly has given Governor Simon Lalong two weeks to take action on the resolutions of the House on security which were recently forwarded to him.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of other members of the house in Jos, Hon. Dasun Philip Peter, the chairman, House Committee on Information, challenged Lalong to rise to the occasion to defend Plateau people, adding that the people should practically stand up and defend themselves and their communities, as the conventional security design no longer guarantees their safety.

According to the lawmaker, traditional rulers are advised to look inward and release the local security design to protect the people as well as reinforce the vigilante, hunters and “local wise men” to defend the people.

“We are still expecting with high hopes, the president to also come up with a statement about the killings in Yelwa Zangam just as he did on the killing of travelers along Rukuba Road and to also indicate a sign of justice or we will see him as being reflexive about the conflict in Plateau,” he said.

The assembly commended the youth for sustained coordinated and organized campaigns against the killings and as well the courage to make it go viral.

According to the lawmaker, the display of the corpses in the House is a sign that they recognized the authority of the House of Assembly as an institution that can speak for the people, stressing that they greatly appreciate their action.

He further noted that as an assembly committed to the yearnings and aspirations of their people, they deeply appreciate the calls made by Plateau people both at home and in the Diaspora, for encouragement and tasking them to do the needful in order to save Plateau and its heritage.

“We also wish to put on record that we stand with Plateau people in this trying moment and assure them of our genuine commitment to the course of Plateau State and its people,” he said.