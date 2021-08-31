Clerk of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Ponven Wuyep, has denied reports that security operatives had sealed the complex.

He told newsmen yesterday that though there was heavy presence of security around the Assembly, normal administrative activities were going on.

The clerk insisted that the House was not under a siege by security operatives

He said, “No, the House was not sealed because normal activities are going. I am currently in the House. But there is additional security standing by and nobody is saying anything to anybody.”

