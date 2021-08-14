Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has called for calm over the report of an attack on some people believed to be indigenes of Ondo State.

Akeredolu, in a statement on Saturday by his chief press secretary, Olabode Olatunde, said an unconfirmed number of deaths was believed to have been recorded while some are severely injured in the said attack.

The governor, however, said “Their true identities will soon be unravelled.”

The statement noted that, “From the report, I received from my brother Governor in Plateau, the incident was a case of mistaken identity. The victims, according to preliminary reports, took a route where crisis between Muslims and Northern Christians had ensued for some time, and that they may have been possible mistaken for aggressors. Accordingly, either of the two feuding groups in the area could be responsible in this regard.”

While calling for calm among the people of the state, Akeredolu, however, urged that nobody should take the law into their hands.

He particularly urged the people to refrain from any hasty colouration of the unfortunate incident.

“I have spoken with my brother Governor in Plateau, and he has assured me that the situation is under control. I want to plead with our people to remain calm. From the report I gathered, it is clear some were killed while many others who are injured have been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

“Let me again make it clear that i was informed by my colleague that it was indeed, a case of mistaken identity. I want to assure our people living in Plateau that they are not targets of any religion or ethnic crisis. While assuring that justice will be served, I want to plead again that we do not take the law into our hands. Let us remain calm.

“I also want to commiserate with the family of all those who has lost their lives in this unfortunate incident. We mourn the departed and feel the pains of their loved ones,” he stated.