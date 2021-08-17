As part of ongoing, coordinated efforts at restoring public order in Rukuba and its environs, following the unfortunate incident of Saturday 14th, August, 2021, the inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the deployment of additional operational asset including a police surveillance helicopter, two units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) and two cells of Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) to Plateau State.

The surveillance helicopter, manned by operatives of Nigeria Police Airwing, is expected to carry out aerial surveillance and confidence-boosting patrols within the hotspots, in coordinated operations with the ground troops.

Force PRO, Frank Mba said the IGP noted that 13 additional suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident, bringing the total number of arrested persons to 33.

He assured that the NPF is committed to working with other patriotic stakeholders toward restoring public order in Plateau and other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Intelligence Response Team have arrested 78-year-old man, Ogala Joseph for gun running.

The suspect, who was arrested in Makurdi, hails from North Bank but resides in Ajet Achi where he does his business.

Joseph, who sells spare parts to disguise and runs his illegal business, was arrested with two rocket propelled grenades and he claimed to have access to bandits, where he procures illicit guns.